Curtains Up on the South Motors Jazz Series

We know you’ve waited very patiently all summer, but the time has finally arrived when the best jazz artists in the world take their place on the Banyan Bowl Stage for the South Motors Jazz Series. Our season opener features six time Grammy Award Winning Trumpeter, Randy Brecker playing with the South Florida Jazz Orchestra on Saturday, October 20, 8:00 p.m. From 1967 when he ventured into jazz-rock with the band Blood, Sweat and Tears, Brecker has helped shape the sound of jazz, R&B and rock for more than four decades and has graced hundreds of albums by a wide range of artists from James Taylor, Springsteen, Sinatra and Steely Dan. Tickets are $35 and $40 in advance and slightly higher at the gate. Purchase tickets at 877-496-8499 or at Pinecrestgardens.org.

FOR CHILDREN

Hansel & Gretel

Magic City Opera presents the iconic family opera, Hansel & Gretel on Sunday, October 21, at 2:00 and 4:30 p.m. Based on the beloved children’s story, Hansel and Gretel, the opera has been delighting family audiences around the world since its premiere in 1893! Your child will recognize so many of the melodies including the famous “Evening Prayer,” (“When at Night I Go to Sleep”). For additional information call 914-320-0514. Tickets are $20 Adults, $15 Seniors and $10 Children 4 and over (plus service fees).

Hotel Transylvania 3

Our first Family Movie Night of the season will feature the recently released animated full feature film, Hotel Transylvania 3 on Friday, October 19, 7:30 p.m. It’s a fun filled night of activities and a great family movie. Gates open at 6:30 where kids can enjoy Halloween-themed activities including a scary flashlight tour through the garden. Popcorn, hotdogs and other tasty treats will be sold separately and the movie begins at 7:30 so your favorite little ghouls can be home and safe in their beds before it gets too late! Admission $5, children under 2 years, free.

Halloween Festivities

Howl-O-Ween…our Annual Four-Legged Friend Fest is happening on Sunday, October 28, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pinecrest Gardens will be haunted by four-legged ghouls and their scary human companions as Paws-4-U Rescue celebrates Halloween. Enjoy trick or treating, a costume contest (additional entrance fee required), a Doggie Fun Zone agility course, food, drinks, live entertainment, Kids’ Zone, pumpkin patch and more. Off-site parking at Christ the King Church, Palmetto Senior High and Pinecrest Elementary, with free shuttle service. $5 Admission, Children under 2 years enter free.

Haunted Trails

If you are brave enough, then join us for the “real” haunted history tour of Pinecrest Gardens and possibly the scariest night of your life, Friday, October 26 from 7-11:00 p.m. Each twist and turn throughout Pinecrest Gardens dark and daunting paths draw you deeper into the forbidden tale and haunting secrets about the park’s “real” history. This event is not intended for small children. Tickets are $10 in advance and $13 at the Gate. Rocky Horror Picture Show is included in the price of your ticket if your tour time allows.

Rocky Horror Picture Show, also on Friday, October 26, 8:00 p.m. It’s time for our yearly ritual featuring your favorite cult film Rocky Horror Picture Show. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. for this fabulous film. At about 8:00 we will invite you into the Banyan Bowl where a very special emcee will be hosting a costume contest followed by the movie beginning at 8:30. You are encouraged to bring your own props. Refreshments will be sold separately. The movie is free of charge but does not include the Haunted Tour.

EDUCATION

Our Little Lizards Drop-In Program runs every Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. This informal science and art program will feature new activities every week relating to a monthly theme. Lizards will read, explore, create, and imagine while learning about the wonders of nature. Free with park admission for ages 3 to 10. October is all about Butterflies – There is much to learn about these flying jewels! Did you know that female butterflies can lay up to 100 eggs? That’s a lot of baby caterpillars! In October we will learn about the butterfly lifecycle, look for caterpillars in the garden and learn of ways to help these beautiful pollinators.

Our first Girl Scouts Badge day of the new season is October 20, when Girl Scout Cadettes can earn their Outdoor Art Apprentice Badge. Pinecrest Gardens offers several Badge Day programs for Brownies through Cadettes. Earn your badge through a series of guided activities in the Garden. $12 per scout; pre-registration required.