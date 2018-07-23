David Beckham meets Pinecrest

Gooooooooooooal! One word is all it took to officially welcome David Beckham to Pinecrest on July 11. More than 125 of Pinecrest’s business and civic leaders, along with neighbors from surrounding communities, gathered at Evelyn Greer Park to welcome the retired English soccer star, UNICEF Ambassador and international celebrity. Just as many members from local youth soccer programs were also present including those from Pinecrest Premier, Miami Premier, Strike Force, Real Miami, and Cutler Ridge Soccer. The South Dade group had an opportunity to hear from Beckham and his business partner and Pinecrest resident, Jorge Mas, discussing plans to bring world class soccer to South Florida. Beckham and Mas are the principals in the new MLS franchise expected to begin playing in Miami in a few years.

Pinecrest Vice Mayor Cheri Ball, on behalf of the Village Council, was joined by Village Manager Yocelyn Galiano, Village Clerk Guido Inguanzo, and Deputy Chief Jason Cohen in presenting a proclamation designating July 11 as David Beckham Day. Many representatives from South Dade municipalities, including South Miami Mayor Phil Stoddard, Homestead Mayor Jeff Porter and Cutler Bay Mayor Peggy Bell and Palmetto Bay Mayor Gene Flinn also presented proclamations.

As for Beckham, he was incredibly gracious and friendly; he posed for 100’s of photos and selfies; and his smile and good looks charmed everyone present.

For a few hours on a very hot summer afternoon, the Village of Pinecrest was at the epicenter of the soccer world and that’s a Gooooooooooooal!

See inside for photo pages.