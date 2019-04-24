Downtown Dadeland to Host Large-Scale Cinco de Mayo Event on May 5

Lineup of Top Restaurants to serve Cinco de Mayo-inspired dishes and drinks with live music and family-friendly activities

Downtown Dadeland, an enclave of top chef-driven restaurants mixed with larger national concepts, has announced its plan to host a Cinco de Mayo block party to be held in the streets of Downtown Dadeland.

On Sunday, May 5, beginning at 2:00 p.m., the streets will be closed off to vehicles and guests will be invited to enjoy the day sampling food and drinks from the center’s award-winning restaurants such as Lime Fresh Mexican Grill, Barley, The Brick, Ghee, Harry’s, Pubbelly Sushi, The Brass Tap, Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen and Nanndi Homemade Ice Cream.

To provide guests with endless entertainment, there will be a stage equipped with live music led by Sunset Dreams and a live DJ to keep the mood lively and the party going into the night. Additionally, this family-friendly event will include specific activities just for the little ones, such as a bounce house, face painting and a balloon artist. For the big kids, there will be a mobile video game truck parked inside the event space so no matter their age everyone will be entertained.

“This year’s Cinco de Mayo party is bigger and better than ever”, said Alexander Saieh, Managing Partner of Midtown Capital Partners, the company that owns Downtown Dadeland. “We’re thrilled to welcome the community to Downtown Dadeland to enjoy a fun afternoon and night of food, drinks and music with family and friends. We hope that people who haven’t yet experienced Downtown Dadeland will come by to taste all of the culinary delights that this foodie haven has to offer.”

The Cinco de Mayo celebration at Downtown Dadeland will begin at 2:00 p.m. on May 5 and last until 9:00 p.m. Both self-parking and valet parking will be complimentary during the event. Admission is free and food and drink items are available for purchase.

Downtown Dadeland is located at 7270 North Kendall Drive across from the Dadeland Mall.