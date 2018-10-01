Education is at the Forefront of Pinecrest Garden 2018/2019 Season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In the very wise words of Pinecrest Gardens Educational Coordinator, Lacey Bray…

“We are living in a time of great disconnection; from plants, from nature, from art and our own curiosity. Now more than ever, the time spent outside exploring and learning is important. Nature was the first classroom, and for kids and adults alike, nature continues to inspire. Public gardens must act as institutions to ensure that people stay curious and invested in the natural worlds.

Each garden implements educational programs in their own way, but we are united in our mission to inspire and encourage interest in the natural world. At Pinecrest Gardens, our educational programming has many facets occurring both on and offsite, to inspire a community beyond the garden’s boundaries.”

This year is a year we are calling the year of Educational Initiatives…on site at the Gardens, for children, for adults or in schools…we will be there nurturing and teaching and bringing knowledge of art, conservation, sustainability and the environment to willing students throughout Miami-Dade.

School Gardens and Outreach programs

Participating in Community outreach is important to us, and specifically we work with schools in the neighborhood and throughout the county to enrich curriculum and get kids. At Palmetto Elementary School, we work with the Palmetto Earth Program, or PEP team in managing their school garden. Their garden has won awards for improvement, productivity, and the students’ interest in the activities is remarkable. At Palmetto Middle school, we participated in a green up-clean up, providing vegetable plants, working alongside the students to revamp their gardens for growing season, and gave a talk about pollinators.

Learning and Sensory Garden

On site at the Garden, we are in the midst of a very exciting project. The buildout of our new learning and sensory garden is underway. The purpose of this space is heavily focused on nature play and exploration. A family garden of sorts, with sensory inviting plants, tactile measures including a children’s water pump, raised accessible garden beds, drop in programs, and ephemeral features, will be a perfect place to spend an afternoon exploring, playing games and engaging in the garden. This area will serve as an educational hub for Pinecrest Gardens, which is a new and exciting frontier for us. Managed on site, the carefully selected plants and design will be sensitive to all ages and abilities, and will be highlighted in programs, tastings, workshops and field trips. A child’s curiosity grasps no boundaries, and neither should a garden. The fear of getting in trouble, or getting hurt, or doing something “wrong” can eventually condition children into adults with diminished curiosity, care or interest in their natural environments. The Learning and Sensory Garden aims to create lasting memories and experiences, encouraging our visitors to stay curious and engaged through guided and self-guided garden exploration. We expect to have the garden open sometime before the end of the year.

New programs for the season

Pinecrest Gardens is now an exclusive provider of the new Girl Scout Environmental Stewardship Badges, which were just released this summer. With five badge days this season, Girl Scouts of all ages can choose from Environmental Stewardship Badges and Outdoor Art Badges, in addition to our Girl Scout sleep over. The next badge day is October 20, with the Cadette Outdoor Art Badge. On the topic of art programs, a new partnership with an organization called ArtCademy, has brought even more art based programming to our The Garden. ArtCademy is multisensory, educational experience helping kids discover hidden talents and bringing confidence through creativity, friendship and art. We are introducing the Florida is Nature Participants gallery. Located in the Hibiscus Gallery, visitors can stop by on their way into the garden, pick up some art materials and enjoy their time in the garden. We want our visitors to create a piece of art reflective of something that inspired them on their visit. On their way out, just drop the artwork in the designated areas, and we will do the rest. The pieces of art created by our visitors will then be featured in the Hibiscus Gallery, and on our online art gallery.

In the next two weeks, under our educational umbrella, you can experience the following events:

EDUCATION

Little Lizards Drop-In Program

This informal science and art program will feature new activities every week relating to a monthly theme. Lizards will read, explore, create, and imagine while learning about the wonders of nature. Free with park admission for ages 3 to 10 on Wednesdays from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. September’s topic is Habitats – a habitat is a home for living things. This month we will explore the many different habitats of planet earth. What makes the habitat of a worm and a fish different and similar? What do a polar bear and a butterfly have in common? Join us this month as we discover about animal homes. October’s topic is Butterflies – There is much to learn about these flying jewels! Did you know that female butterflies can lay up to 100 eggs? That’s a lot of baby caterpillars! In October we will learn about the butterfly lifecycle, look for caterpillars in the garden and learn of ways to help these beautiful pollinators.

Horticulture Workshop

The last of our bonsai series is titled Bonsai Troubleshooting. In this third class of the series, students will discover common diseases, pests and other nuisances that effect bonsai. The instructor will provide support and experienced diagnosis of all things bonsai. Students will conclude the class series with confidence and well-rounded basic bonsai skills. The date of this class is Thursday, October 11 and the cost is $30.00. To register, call 305-669-6990.

Other happenings at the Gardens

Children’s Theater

Little Monster Tales

Presented by Fantasy Theater Factory

Saturday, October 6 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: $15 Adults, $12 Seniors and Children 2 and older

Don’t be afraid! LITTLE MONSTER TALES is the “trick” to make reading a “treat!” Fantasy Theatre presents delightfully funny stories from children’s books about monsters, children and other squiggly creatures. This is a show that is really FUN! With themes of literacy incentive, creative writing, self-esteem, poetry, and imaginative thinking.

Special School Presentation

I love you, You’re Perfect, Now Change

Presented by Palmer Trinity High School Theater Department

Thursday, October 11 through Saturday, October 13, at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: $15 Adults, $10 Seniors and Children under 10 years and $5 for all Palmer Trinity Students.

This wonderful musical explores love and relationships by taking you through a side-splitting series of dating and marriage vignettes. It exposes everything you have ever secretly thought about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husbands, wives and in-laws, but were afraid to admit!

MUSIC

The Wild, Wild West

Presented by the Miami Dade College Wind Symphony

Sunday, October 14, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.

Banyan Bowl

Free with General Park Admissions

Produced by the MDC Kendall Campus Music Department, directed by Dr. Leo Walz and performed by the Miami Dade College Wind Symphony, The Wild, Wild West features a selection of great western songs from classic western movies.

ART

Hibiscus Gallery

Non-Native continues with the work of Cuban born artist, Jefreid Lotti.

HARTvest events:

Bring your child to a special event we call Cereal Fest. It’s a brunch of cereal and a whole lot of art made from cereal boxes as part of the fun. Sunday, October 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Join us for a coffee tasting on Thursday, October 11 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Our talented baristas will teach you about brews and blends and perfect pairings.

HARTvest will host an Art Open House they are calling a Sweet Happy Hour on Saturday, October 13 from 4-7:00 p.m. You can count on there being fabulous sweets and the sweetest experience of great art and artists.