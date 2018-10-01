Groundbreaking Book, Experts In Pink: Your Guide to Breast Health





Co-authors Cindy Papale-Hammontree and Sabrina Hernandez-Cano are pleased to announce the forthcoming release of Experts In Pink: Your Guide to Breast Health. Set for release in the fall of 2018, this new book will build upon an invaluable foundation of knowledge that breast cancer patients and their caregivers need to navigate their way through this complex and difficult disease. Their previous book, Miami Breast Cancer Experts: Your Indispensable Guide to Breast Health, released in 2015, earned rave reviews from prominent readers, including Ernest Hemingway’s niece, Anne E. Hemingway Feuer, RN, BSN, MS who stated:

“This book is a smorgasbord of intelligent essays on every aspect of breast cancer. Everyone – nurses, doctors, and people dealing with the disease for the first time will find chapters of this book helpful. Breast cancer treatment in Miami seems to be at the apex of a healing mountain, there are so many highly regarded professionals working at making it not just survivable but turning it into a life challenge that can help women find enhancement for their lives beyond it. This is not a sad book, but a compilation of so much hope and possibility that you will find yourself smiling, enjoying the ride. Well worth reading!”

This new book improves upon the first, with an expansion of selected chapters like Nutrition: A Higher Level of Wellbeing, contributed by co-author Sabrina Hernandez-Cano, RD, LD/N, CDE. Due to popular demand, Hernandez-Cano will include even more delicious, life-affirming recipes. “I can’t tell you how many people reached out to me after reading the first book and asked me to share more healthy options in the second edition,” Hernandez-Cano notes. “Since what we feed our bodies plays a crucial role in our overall health, I’m passionate about promoting easy-to-prepare meals that everyone can enjoy and incorporate into their daily lives for themselves and their loved ones. With respect to breast cancer, it’s especially important to be aware of the foods that provide the most nourishment and support.”

In the years following her 18-year journey as a breast cancer survivor and the release of Miami Breast Cancer Experts, co-author Cindy Papale-Hammontree has dedicated her life to helping others move through their breast cancer diagnosis and treatment armed with knowledge, hope, and inspiration. As Papale-Hammontree observes, “Before we published Miami Breast Cancer Experts, many books had been written about breast cancer, but never had experts in the field come together to share their knowledge of their specialty for the benefit of breast cancer patients and their caregivers. After the success of that book, we decided to include little-known, but critical topics like cardiac effects after chemo and radiation, effects of breast cancer treatment on the gums and teeth, and the healing benefits of music on the immune system in our forthcoming book, Experts In Pink.”

Experts In Pink: Your Guide to Breast Health will be released in the fall of 2018, with a book signing event scheduled for October 6 at Books and Books in Coral Gables, Miami Florida.