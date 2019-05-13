Fighting for our Students

As we enter May, I want to congratulate the students across South Florida who are entering their final weeks of classes. As a lifelong educator and a former university president, I still regard May as a time to celebrate the incredible achievements of students across the country. Finishing a year of school is no small feat.

School—whether it be elementary or middle school, high school or college—demands hard work, profound dedication, and an unending willingness to rethink our preconceptions—to learn. School is transformative, not in spite of but because it is difficult.

Students know this, and they do not back down; they do not shy away from the challenge. We owe them this same courage and tenacity as we fight to ensure safe, accessible, and equitable education at every level. I’m proud to be working to improve opportunities for all students, and I’m excited to update you on a few of my latest initiatives in Congress.

Combating the Achievement Gap – Last month, I introduced my second original bill, H.R. 2006, the College Equity Act. This bill aims to counter the demographic disparities that plague too many colleges and universities. Studies show that students of color, students with disabilities, and low-income students, among others, face unprecedented barriers in their path through our higher education system. H.R. 2006 will establish various mechanisms and grants for colleges and universities to address gaps in student outcomes by race, ethnicity, gender, income, and other lines of identity. Following their findings, schools will develop plans to improve equity on their campuses. I’m confident this bill will help reduce the achievement gap by tackling the systemic flaws in our higher education system.

Investing in Public Schools – Public schools serve the vast majority of K-12 students, yet they remain chronically underfunded.

All across the United States, schools are physically falling apart, teachers don’t make enough to support themselves, and students lack the resources to pursue their interests. We desperately need to improve school infrastructure, raise teacher pay, and recognize that well-funded public schools are the most critical investments we can make in our children and our society. I’m proud to be a cosponsor of several pieces of legislation that support these aims. H.R. 865, the Rebuild America’s Schools Act, will invest $100 billion in digital and physical educational infrastructure, while H.Res. 58 supports raising teacher pay, and H.Res. 254 will establish March 25 through March 29 as “Public Schools Week.”

Prioritizing Education – One of my proudest duties as your Representative is serving on the House Committee on Education and Labor. Last month, we welcomed Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to speak on the policies and priorities of the Department of Education. I requested information from Secretary DeVos on the Department of Education’s delay in implementing the Equity in IDEA rule, which requires states to monitor and track the treatment of students of color with disabilities. Research shows that students of color are selected for special education services, placed in more restrictive learning environments, and punished with harsher discipline at a disproportionately higher rate than their white peers. A judge has ordered the Equity in IDEA rule to be implemented, but Secretary DeVos has not yet complied with this order. I recently sent a letter requesting the Secretary provide Congress with a specific timeline on the implementation of the rule.

Sincerely,

Donna