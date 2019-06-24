Fine art is always on display

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Regardless of the weather, you can always enjoy our permanent and/or temporary art exhibits, or visit our on-site galleries. If you are planning a trip to Pinecrest Gardens this month, be sure to take in the beautiful art we have on display all year long. And please remember we are open July 4th, where your children can cool off in our Splash ‘N Play and partake in all of the amenities we have for children including our playground, picnic areas, petting zoo or fish-feeding waterfall.

Longitudinal by Xavier Cortada: Cortada painted and placed 24 shoes in a circle around the North and South Poles and now, Pinecrest Gardens, each representing a person living in a different part of the world affected by climate change. After positioning the shoes, Cortada identified each shoe as a proxy for a person affected by global climate change. The shoes are placed inches apart along the lines of longitude crossing the place where these individuals live, conceptually diminishing the distance between them. At your request, we have a statement from a person living in that longitude about how climate change affected or will affect them for you to read and ponder.

Diatom Court: Located near Splash ‘N Play you will find Cortada’s latest monumental sculpture, Diatom Court. In Diatoms, Cortada sees moments captured in time. Scientists can determine the past salinity of water by examining the glass shells of diatoms preserved in sedimentary core samples. Each diatom species has a different salinity preference, so changes in the mixture of fresh and sea water (driven by sea level rise and water management) can be inferred from past diatom remains. Their presence in the layered sediment connects us to the ecosystem in which they thrived while they were alive. Indeed, they are a portal to what once was so that we can better learn how to protect what now is.

La Danse, by Brazilian artist Alice Pittaluga: La Danse is an homage to Henri Matisse’s painting from 1910. Ms. Pittaluga was inspired by the dancers from the painting and created these wonderful free flowing sculptures which are located in Pinecrest Gardens’ Hammock Pavilion area. This sculpture has been generously donated to Pinecrest Gardens by her husband, Brazilian Diplomat, Carlos Bueno. Pinecrest is home to Alice Pittaluga’s son, Roberto Bueno and his family.

Friendship by Santiago Medina: Medina has generously donated “Friendship” for permanent display in the Sotloff Memorial Garden. He summarizes his artistic passion as “I bring inert stainless steel to life by creating timeless masterpieces full of light and movement for art lovers”. Since studying at Harvard, Medina has been a pioneer in the innovative use of advanced 3D imaging CT and MRI in the creation of unique sculptures. Therefore, Medina brings powerful artistic expression, technological sophistication and physician sensitivity to his beautiful artwork. Master sculptor Santiago Medina has Italian stainless steel masterpiece sculptures at marquee public art venues worldwide.

Peace Bird and Reclining Woman by Donald Seiler: These two sculptures were donated to the Gardens by Roy and Sue Fisher. Donald Seiler was born in Miami Beach and resided in Hardee County for more than 20 years, giving the community monumental sculptures and site specific forms. Many of his pieces can be viewed as public art throughout Miami include Dante Fascell Park and the University of Miami. Each sculpture Mr. Seiler has created honors life and spirit. The Peace Bird is located at the entrance, and Reclining Woman is located at the Historic Entrance.

Deep Roots Map by Carola Bravo: This remarkable inlay of terrazzo and metal is donated by Carola Bravo, and part of the permanent flooring in Cypress Hall. Bravo is a Miami based artist well known for her immersive video-installations, site-specific installations, urban interventions, and intimate studio artworks that address space, changing territories and their geometry.

Bravo has her PhD in Architecture from The Central University in Venezuela. Carola is represented by Bernice Steinbaum Gallery and heads up the hARTvest Project located at Pinecrest Gardens.

Tropical Punch by Patsy Rodriguez: This ceramic mural was donated to Pinecrest Gardens by the Pinecrest Garden Club.

Rodriguez’s colorful works, both mosaics and murals, can be found in many institutions.

Daisy the Dog by Trish: Trish Jesselli is a local artist who has been working in oils, acrylics and most recently mosaics. She does two major art shows a year, both in Coconut Grove including The Historic Barnacle Start Park show and the Gifford Lane Art Show. Her artistic philosophy, “I love doing art projects that make people smile.” She has fondly named the dog she has painted and donated by Lynn Willy Fichman, “Daisy.”

Roots Chandelier by Fragiskos Bitros: F+M FOS is a team of designers from all over the world under the artistic leadership of Fragiskos Bitros, head designer and owner. “The Roots Chandelier is part of a collection that depicts the natural rooting of trees, anchoring the plant and absorbing nutriment and moisture. It symbolizes the nourishing powers of Mother Earth, a connection to ancestors and the spirit world and a representation of the journey of spiritual growth.” – Fragiskos Bitros.

The Tree of Love by Jose Pablo Ravinet: Josepo, as the artist likes to be known, has created this magnificent sculpture as a vehicle for celebration and remembrance. The Tree of Love allows for newlyweds, newborns, a loved one or a person to be remembered and celebrated with a lasting impression. The small engraved leaves are $250 and the large engraved leaves are $500 and can be purchased through at the Pinecrest Gardens Administration Office at 305-669-6990.

“Florida is Nature,” (located outside the Hibiscus Gallery) is an ongoing art project Xavier Cortada established at the Pinecrest Gardens to showcase the natural beauty of his home state. As an elementary school student in Miami, Cortada would visit Pinecrest Gardens, then known as Parrot Jungle, to experience and learn about nature. He now returns to this location as its artist-in-residence to explore the intersection of art and the environment and to establish a platform for community conversations and efforts to protect Florida’s ecosystems.

Cypress Hall: “The Table of Abundance”

On this occasion, the canvas or base of the creations is a wood cutting board. This utensil so common in all homes, becomes a symbol of dreams and needs, to benefit Venezuelan children. Among the artists are Milton Becerra, Rolando Peña, Andrés Michelena, Carola Bravo, Isabel Cisneros, Mariana Bunimov, Jorge Pizani and others.

Curated by Egilda and Adriana Baiz.

On view until August 16, 2019.

Open Everyday 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

“Orbit & Other Stories”

An entertaining and technology video-art exhibition featuring students from the Arthur and Polly Mays Conservatory of the Arts.

Curated by Milagros Gonzalez.

On view until August 16, 2019.

Open Everyday 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Of Course, HARTVEST Coffee and Collectables is open every day from 8:30-5:00 p.m. where you can enjoy a delicious coffee drink, hot or cold…a tasty treat and browse a carefully curated selection of handmade wearable and displayable art and jewelry.