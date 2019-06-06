Florida District 26 Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell Endorses Anna Hochkammer for ﻿State Senate District 39

United States Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, of Florida’s 26th congressional district, announced her official endorsement of Anna Hochkammer in her campaign for State Senate District 39.

Rep. Mucarsel-Powell said, “I am proud to endorse and support my great friend, Anna Hochkammer for State Senate. She will be a fierce advocate for our schools, fight for sensible gun reform legislation and ensure our environment is well protected. At a moment when the Florida Legislature continues to undermine local communities and undercut the needed progress our state so desperately needs, I know our community will be well represented in Tallahassee by Anna Hochkammer as our next state senator.”

Anna shared, “I am honored and excited to have the support of Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a representative who I know will be my partner in everything I hope to accomplish in our community. At the root of our public service, Rep. Mucarsel-Powell and I have the same common goals: to protect our vibrant environment, improve the safety and quality of our schools and take action against senseless gun violence. Our shared values of hard work, human rights and achieving a more just society gives me hope for the future of Florida and our country, and I am so thankful to have her support.”