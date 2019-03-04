Friendship Circle is Set to Host 10th Annual Walk-a-Thon to Support Programs for Individuals with Special Needs

More than 1,500 participants to participate in 3k walk that is expected to raise at least $150,000

Friendship Circle will host its 10th annual Walking 4 Friendship Walk-a-Thon on Sunday, March 10 at 8700 SW 112th St. in Miami. The 3k walk and related events bring together more than 1,500 participants and supporters of the nonprofit’s mission to offer friendship and acceptance to individuals with disabilities.

This year’s event is expected to raise more than $150,000 for Friendship Circle initiatives and to support the development of a brand-new, 20,000-square-foot community center. The expanded facility will allow Friendship Circle to substantially grow the number of its programs, volunteers and – most importantly – the children it serves.

The Walk-a-Thon starts at 9 a.m. with registration, with the walk scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. A carnival, barbecue and additional entertainment will commence after the walk is completed.

“Each year, our Walk-a-Thon gets bigger and better thanks to the incredible staff, volunteers, corporate sponsors and passionate members of our community,” said Executive Director Rabbi Yossi Harlig. “Our guiding principle of inclusion, pairing teenage volunteers with children with special needs to foster long-lasting bonds, has really resonated here in Miami. A special thanks goes to our new sponsors TD Bank, Children’s Trust and Doctors Hospital | Baptist Health South Florida.”

In advance of the Walk-a-Thon, Friendship Circle partnered with Milam’s Markets to help promote the event and raise additional funds for the new community center. Throughout the entire month of February, Milam’s customers have the option to make a donation to the organization at the register

To register, donate, create or join a team, or sponsor an existing one, visit www.walking4friendship.com.