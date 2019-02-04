Gables Farmers Market returns every Saturday through March

The Coral Gables Farmers Market — held every Saturday now through Mar. 30 at the corner of Miracle Mile and LeJeune Road — is filled with vendors of fresh Florida produce, baked goods, prepared foods and flowers/plants. It all happens from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. starting with free Tai Chi classes at 8 a.m., gardening workshops at 9 a.m., cooking demonstrations at 10 a.m. and children’s activities starting at 11 a.m.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here