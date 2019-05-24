Grand opening of Allegro Dadeland

Allegro in downtown Dadeland had it’s grand opening on May 15th and welcomed their first residents. Allegro offers beautifully appointed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with luxury services and amenities for active independent seniors.
