Grand opening of Allegro Dadeland

By: Community News |May 24, 2019

Left to right:
Javier Guerrero, Director of Engineering
Linda Price, Executive Director
Melissa Capo, Resident Relations Director
Patty Davila, Business Office Manager
Mark Krystopa, VP of Dining Services
Henry Cuesta, Director of Housekeeping
Liz Montoya, Human Resources Director
Patty Duran, Senior Living Advisor
Debbie Perdomo, Lifestyle Director

Allegro in downtown Dadeland had it’s grand opening on May 15th and welcomed their first residents.  Allegro offers beautifully appointed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with luxury services and amenities for active independent seniors.

Now available for immediate occupancy.

For more information or to schedule a personal tour, please call (786) 500-5500.

