Help us help a child with special needs





Dear Friends and Family,

On March 10th, we will be walking on behalf of the Friendship Circle of Miami — a non-profit organization we’re involved with — to benefit and celebrate children with special needs 100% of the money raised will go towards programs and services that support children, teens and adults with special needs and their families.

The Friendship Circle of Miami is a wonderful organization that offers friendship and acceptance to hundreds of children with special needs, including autism spectrum disorder. Their community center represents inclusion at its finest– a place where kids with and without special needs can learn, play and develop side-by-side. We’re walking for hope, opportunity, and promise for these precious children– and we hope you can join us!

Would you please contribute to our team and help us reach our goal? You can be a part of this worthy endeavor by clicking here: https://www. walking4friendship.com/miller. With your support, every step on March 10th will bring a smile to the face of some very special children in our community.

Thanks,