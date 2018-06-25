Howard Palmetto Bantam Championship game

Nationals win Howard Palmetto Baseball League title Bantam Division Championship with a win over the Marlins on May 23. Another great day for baseball. Carin Atkins said, “We are so incredibly proud of our Marlins and how well they played all year.”
