Howard Palmetto Bantam Championship game

By: Community News |June 25, 2018

Howard Palmetto Bantam Championship gameNationals win Howard Palmetto Baseball League title Bantam Division Championship with a win over the Marlins on May 23. Another great day for baseball. Carin Atkins said, “We are so incredibly proud of our Marlins and how well they played all year.”

 

