It’s a grand night for singing at Pinecrest Gardens

Enjoy a grand night under the stars listening to the very best compilation of Rodgers & Hammerstein old-time Broadway favorites performed by the Alhambra Orchestra with vocals by the Miami Acting Company and special guest Conductor, Robert Keating. “It’s a Grand Night for Singing”, a family pops concert, will be held on Saturday evening, March 2, at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults and $5 for children under 12. Purchase them at www.miamiactingco.org or at www.alhambramusic.org. Tickets are also available at the gate the night of the performance.

Calling All Girl Scouts for a special badge day on Saturday, March 2 at 9:00 a.m. until 12 Noon

Girl Scouts can now complete requirements to earn new badges at Pinecrest Gardens! Select Saturdays throughout the year, Pinecrest Gardens will offer “Badge Days” for Girl Scouts who are working to earn their badges. These programs are designed to accommodate up to 30 scouts on the given date. We are excited to announce that the Outdoor Art Badges and Eco Learner Badges are being offered exclusively at Pinecrest Gardens. Guided programs will last roughly 2 hours, featuring a unique opportunity for scouts to embark on a guided exploration through nature, while learning about art of the natural world. Badge days are $12 per scout, which covers full access to the Gardens’ amenities including our petting zoo, Splash ’N Play, playground, and botanical gardens, a reserved area for pre or post picnic and, the badge itself as well as all program materials. Brownie and Daisy Outdoor Art Badge Art will seek to understand the science behind art and learn about why art at Pinecrest Gardens is so important. The girls will create, learn, explore and understand the beauty of nature. The cost for registration is $12 per scout (includes cost of badge, activity materials, full access to garden amenities) and preregistration is required. Call 305-669-6990.

Other Family Concerts at the Gardens:

American Folk Music presented by Children’s Voice Chorus will be performed on Friday February 22, at 7:00 p.m. The evening includes American Folk Music by the Children’s Voice Chorus and Folk Artist Keith Johns, who was named Miami New Time’s 2018 Best Acoustic Act. For ticket information, please call 786-216-7003 or email <info@childrensvoicechorus.org>. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for seniors and children 12 years and younger.

Orchestra Miami presents the Nicklaus Children’s Pinecrest Outpatient Center Family Fun Concerts on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. The concert, titled Percussion-Palooza! welcomes the South Florida Center for Percussive Arts in this bang-up introduction to all things percussion! Advance sale tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for children 3 and over. Tickets at the gate the day of the event are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and $12 for children 3 and over.