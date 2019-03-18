It’s an Issue of Public Safety – Vote FOR

The analysis in my “Follow the Money!” and “Pinecrest Phase 3” articles has been criticized as “there are lies, damn lies and statistics” and “crazy”. In these articles, I used facts, logic and numbers to show how Pinecrest is a donor community in general and showed why it is not beneficial to Pinecrest to receive funds from any County -big government- bond.

Thought leaders opposing the Water Vote Referendum have two main arguments: (1) that the County should do it (“Call the County commissioner”), and (2) that it benefits few Pinecrest residents. In these arguments, they introduced the concept of “Benefit Accounting” into the discussion.

In my articles, I have clearly and convincingly showed that waiting for the County to finish Phase 3 will cost us more.

When I compared the County-bond related tax payments with the benefit that Pinecrest received, I have stayed within the framework set by the opposition. Though, I disagree with their approach, I want to show the fallacy of their logic and their misrepresentation of reality.

I agree with their new argument that we are actually paying per year $5 (1.5% of the bond tax) for the Pinecrest Water Project Phase 1 & 2 and that the rest of the $315 (98.5% of the bond tax) goes towards other Miami Dade projects. By the way, in making this point, they are invalidating their original two arguments.

In fact, in making such an argument, the opposition is actually validating my conclusions:

The opposition has no issue paying 98.5% of our tax dollars to Homestead Residents’ sewer system whom they don’t know .

The opposition has no issue paying 98.5% of our tax dollars to Hialeah Gardens Residents’ water and sewer system whom they don’t know , and the list goes on…)

The opposition has no issue with the fact that 98.5% of our tax dollars make all these projects possible and that they are a GIVEAWAY to Miami Dade Water and Sewer Department who benefits from the revenues generated by these projects.

The opposition only has an issue when half of the county bond tax amount can provide benefits 100% of your neighbors, Pinecrest Residents whom they and you know.

REALLY???

Is it really “crazy” to vote FOR a referendum where all of us benefit 100% from in the form of increased Public Safety and Protection?

“The Main Thing is The Main Thing” is the motto of Pat Riley, Miami Heat president. The Main Thing of this Water Referendum is nothing else but Public Safety and Protection.

Public safety and Fire Protection for all of our homes. Fire protection for 2500 of your fellow Pinecrest neighbors.

Why are we having a discussion about “benefit accounting” or “giveaways” in talking about Public Safety? Should we apply these concepts to our Police Department (public safety and protection)?

Should the Police provide more protection to me because I pay 8 times more taxes than Mrs. Ross? The answer is a convincing NO. We all deserve the same protection and the same public safety.

This is the fallacy of applying “benefit accounting” and “giveaway” arguments to matters of Public Safety and Protection.

If you want to make a comparison regarding money spent on public safety apply it to having insurance. You are paying for it and you hope you never have to use it. No responsible person goes around without insurance, neither should we, as a community.

Mrs. Ross and our Honorable Council member James McDonald have given no viable option to solving this Public Safety and Protection issue other than an implied “wait for the county” and the pipedream of “winning the lottery” if and when something can be done without a tax increase.

Those are not reasonable or responsible options. The only reasonable and responsible option to provide Safety and Fire Hydrant Protection for all Pinecrest is with a FOR vote.

Side note: The argument that the county bonds is a sweetheart deal reminds me of shady investment advisor’ explanations regarding your retirement portfolio’s performance. Invested $1.5 in Apple shares and $98.5 in Enron shares. After three years, the advisor says, “hey, the Apple shares are now worth 1000% more (10x)! Look, how great I am”. However, he forgets to mention that Enron went bankrupt and you have lost all that money to people who you don’t know. So, you end up with $15. And your net loss is $85. Go, figure!