It’s the most wonderful time of the year…

Pinecrest Gardens welcomes the holiday season with music and dance…

We love being dressed in our holiday best, while welcoming our friends and family to the most colorful, festive, fun and fabulous events of the season. Start marking your calendars today because there’s so many things happening you won’t want to miss.

DANCE

4th Annual Christmas in the Gardens

Presented by Conchita Espinosa’s Miami Dance Futures

Sunday, December 2, at 6:00 p.m.

Enjoy a magical holiday evening of music and dance by young artists from Conchita Espinosa Conservatory of the Arts, featuring cherished Christmas carols, a trip around the world with Navidades Flamencas, and more. Adults $20, Seniors and children 12 and younger, $15.

The Nutcracker Ballet

Presented by Maria Verdeja School of the Arts

Friday, December 7, at 7:30 p.m.

$20 Adults, $15 Children 2 through 12

Arguably the most iconic ballet for holiday family entertainment. Tchaikovsky’s music transports you to a world of magical wonder. Purchase tickets at the gate or by calling 305-669-6990.

JAZZ

Saturday, December 8, 8:00 p.m.

Five-time Grammy Award Winner

Christian McBride’s New Jawn

Christian McBride can be likened to a force of nature, fusing the fire and fury of a virtuoso with the depth and grounding of a seasoned journeyman. With a career now blazing into its third decade, the Philadelphia native has become one of the most requested, most recorded, and most respected figures in the music world today. In March 2016, Mr. McBride became artistic director of the now 63-year-old Newport Jazz festival — taking the reins directly from its 91-year-old co-founder, George Wein.

CLASSICAL MUSIC AND POPS

Holiday Chamber Concert presented by the Greater Miami Youth Symphony

Friday, November 30, at 7:00 p.m.

Our favorite young musicians will perform a concert featuring an iconic holiday piece and chamber orchestra fan favorite…Arcangelo Corelli’s Concerto Grosso in G Minor, Op.6 No. 8, “Christmas Concerto” and Dvorak’s Serenade. What a lovely way to spend an evening.

Winter Wonderland: A Celebration of Holiday and Seasonal Music

Presented by the Greater Miami Symphonic Band

Sunday, December 9, at 3:00 p.m.

Our favorite concert band will serenade you with winter music that includes Christmas, Hanukkah, and more. Let us lift your spirits during this joyous season. This family concert is great for all ages. Tickets are available at the gate or by calling 305-273-7687. $15 Adults, $5 Children 5+ and students.

ART

Hibiscus Gallery

“Antarctic Ice Paintings: Global Coastlines & Underwater HOA”

A solo exhibition by our artist-in-residence, Xavier Cortada, premiering works created in Antarctica in 2007 and part of his broader 2018 participatory public art project which includes “Elevation Drive,” street paintings by Xavier Cortada and painted by students from Gulliver Preparatory, Krop High School, Westminster High School, and South Dade High School. The street art depicts the elevations of the intersection along Killian Drive and 72 Avenue, 67 Avenue, 62 Avenue and the entrance of Pinecrest Gardens. Xavier Cortada, recipient of a 2006-2007 National Science Foundation Antarctic Artists and Writers fellowship, traveled to Antarctica to implement a series of projects and installations. While there, the Miami artist created “Antarctic Ice Paintings” using glacier ice, sea ice and sediment samples provided to him by scientists working in Antarctica. That work resulted in “Global Coastlines;” ice paintings on paper which had not yet been titled (and had never been shown) until the premier at Pinecrest Gardens on November 8.

-Artist meet and greet with Consular Corps for naming of “Antarctic Ice Paintings: Global Coastlines” series, Thursday, November 29, 6:30 – 10:00 p.m., Hibiscus Gallery

-Marker Distribution Day and artist meet and greet, Sunday, December 2, noon – 5:00 p.m., Whilden-Carrier Cottage and the Pinecrest Farmers Market.

HORTICULTURE

Horticulture workshop

Saturday, December 8, 10:30 a.m.

Troubleshooting Edibles: The second class of this series will consider some of the pests and problems your vegetables might be facing. We will discuss disease resistant seeds, how to manage pests, and much more! Fee is $20 and includes all materials and a take home plant.