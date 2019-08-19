Jeep Renegade Limited 4×4 is an intriguing small SUV

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

If you are looking for an affordable compact SUV that doesn’t just look too rugged and ready for action, but actually is, you will like the 2019 Jeep Renegade Limited 4×4.

Unlike many in this class, the Jeep Renegade seeks adventure. Capable and reasonably athletic, it’ is agile on pavement, but likes to get dirty, too.

The 2019 Renegade belongs to a generation that began with the 2015 model year. This year’s model gets an updated engine lineup. The formerly available 2.4-liter engine is now standard, and a new 1.3-liter turbo-four is available.

Also new for 2019, the Renegade offers updated styling, adaptive cruise control, front-parking sensors, and parallel- and perpendicular-park assist are now available. But what stands out most for is it handles very well and delivers a smooth ride around town, has a real nice interior with comfortable front seats, and boasts a user-friendly infotainment system.

Standard features include the Uconnect infotainment system with a 5-inch display, a six-speaker audio system, a USB port, and Bluetooth. Available features include dual-zone automatic climate control, and an upgraded Uconnect system with a 7- or 8.4-inch touch screen, navigation, a nine-speaker Beats audio system, satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.

This Jeep SUV seats five people, with ample headroom in both rows and generous legroom up front. The seats are comfortable but on the firm side. It also offers a typical amount of cargo space for the class: 18.5 cubic feet of room behind the rear seats.

That’s space for a cooler and some beach chairs or the family’s vacation luggage. Fold down the rear seats, and you get 50.8 cubic feet of space.

The available 177-horsepower turbo-four engine is new for 2019 and punchier than the uninspiring 180-horsepower base engine, thanks to its extra 25 pound-feet of torque. Frankly, I would have liked it to be a little more fuel-efficient, earning 23/29 mpg city/highway.

As I said, the Renegade makes for a comfortable daily commuter, but off-road, if you want to go adventuring in a small SUV, no other subcompact SUV can handle tough terrain like the Renegade can. And when properly equipped, this Jeep can tow up to 2,000 pounds.

Renegade safety features include the rearview camera that comes standard along with available active safety features such as adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, lane-keep assist, rear cross traffic alert, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, front and rear parking sensors, parallel and perpendicular park assist, and automatic high beams.

There are six Renegade trims: Sport, Latitude, Altitude, Limited, Trailhawk, and High Altitude. My Jeep Renegade Limited 4×4 has a starting price of about $28,000.

The 2019 Jeep Renegade is an intriguing small SUV. This crossover provides a comfortable interior, easy-to-use features, and off-road ability unmatched by any class competitor. Some rivals may be are quicker and more efficient, but this Jeep has personality.

In other words, it’s easy to fall in love with 2019 Jeep Renegade. So if you are thinking with your heart, it probably will be hard to say no to this baby Jeep.

Grant Miller is the publisher of Miami's Community Newspapers.