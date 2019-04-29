Jersey Mike’s in Pinecrest is a step above

In 1956 a humble sub shop opened in Point Pleasant, NJ with the simple principal of ‘being a step above.’ The first store was owned by a 17-year old who bought it funded by a loan from his high school football coach. Fast forward to today with the Jersey Mike’s franchise at over 1500 stores and more than 125 in development across the country.

“It’s about being the best and being the zest in life,” explains Javier Neciosupo, GM of the new Pinecrest location which opened April 10th. “We want people to have a good time when they come in here and make people smile. We think our sauce is best, we strive to make the best sub and it’s about doing the right thing in our community.”

The grand opening week saw a stream of happy patrons getting to know the brand. From its roots, the company promotes the slogan ‘Giving is our privilege’. Much like the coach who provided the loan that gave way to the franchise itself, Jersey Mike’s asks new stores to print 5000-7000 cards and distribute them to local schools or charities. With a $3 donation to the institution, the card is then provided and is good for a free sub. Every March, all Jersey Mike’s locations raise money for charity and the last Wednesday of the month the entire day’s proceeds are donated.

Javier Neciosupo owns the store with his twin brother Jir and another brother, Daniel. They already own 7 stores in California and plan to expand in Miami with 4 more. It is clear they believe in the Jersey Mike’s system. Javier explained his personal goal, “I want Jersey Mike’s to be known in Miami as the best place where young people are trained to become leaders.”

To his point, Jersey Mike’s won’t allow an owner just to buy their way in. They work up from the first level and even today you may see an owner making a sub or taking out the trash.

The food is what you’d expect… cold and hot subs. They also have breakfast sandwiches. I went in at the busiest point of the lunch rush. A line of six workers took my order, built the sandwiches, took my money and had me out the door much faster than I expected considering how jammed it was. My family all had favorable comments about their subs.

Jersey Mike’s is located in the Dadeland Plaza Shopping Center across from Shorty’s. You can check out their menu at www.jerseymikes.com or call 305-456-4976

Real Estate Update

