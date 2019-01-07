Join Us This Wednesday, January 9th For Our Monthly Wine Tasting!

Wine Wednesday at Anacapri Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar

Sample a Large Selection of Fine Wines From All Corners of the World. You Will Be Surprised and Delighted by the Variety and Quality of Wines We Offer.

***

Wine Tasting Prices:

VIP Entrance* starting at 6 PM

$25 per person

*Spend Over $100 on Wine & Your Entrance Fee Will Be Refunded Back To You!*

Regular Entrance starting at 7-8:30 PM

$10 per person

+ Wonderful Selection of Wines to Taste

+ Unbeatable Prices on Select Bottles

+ One Night Only Specials

*Stay For Dinner at Anacapri Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar

and Get a 10% Discount on Total Bill!*

***

Starting in February, we will make a few changes to our Wine Tasting events.

We will only have one general entrance time from 6-8 PM and a fee of $20 per person (includes a free glass). VIP entrance/fee will be discontinued.

We hope you take advantage of the great selection of wines and prices we offer on that evening.

Thank you for your continued support throughout the new year!

Click here to make a reservation To Make A Reservation, Call (305) 255-2521