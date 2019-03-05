Kairos Hair Salon Celebrates 10th Anniversary with New Pinecrest Location

Ashley Padilla remembers the day she learned the meaning of the Greek word Kairos, which translates to “the perfect timing of God.”

“I had always wanted to open a hair salon of my own, yet was unsure when the time would be right,” says Ashley. “A close friend shared the meaning of the word Kairos and when the time came to open my salon, I knew immediately that Kairos Hair Salon would be the name.”

In 2009, the day arrived when Andrea’s husband Oscar Padilla, a Miami realtor, found the perfect location at 11618 North Kendall Drive, designed the business logo, and together with Ashley’s sister Andrea, the three opened Kairos Hair Salon. This year, the trio will mark the tenth anniversary with the opening of a second Kairos Hair Salon in Pinecrest at 8291 South Dixie Highway, on the Southeast corner of Ludlum Road and U.S. 1, next door to Joanna’s Marketplace.

“My sister Adriana and I have been hairdressers since 1992,” says Ashley. “We’re the first business owners in our family and we’re very grateful for the opportunity we’ve had to serve our clients.”

Kairos is a full-service salon specializing in cuts, color, highlights and a specialized French technique called Balayage, which involves creating the ultimate in hair color customization through a delicate combination of science and art.

The salon is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For occasions such as weddings, hairdressers can make house calls by appointment only for up-do’s and other special treatments.

“Kairos is proud to participate in cut-a-thon each year, on a Sunday in October, to benefit the Susan B. Komen Foundation for breast cancer research,” explains Ashley. “We are also happy to support local schools by donating salon packages for raffles.”

What makes Ashley and Andrea most happy is the contact they have with their clients. “All of the hairdressers enjoy the time we spend with each client,” says Ashley. “They tell us their stories and we tell ours. It’s a very warm, personal relationship we share. But the real reward is at the end, as soon as they see their hair and how beautiful they look and how happy it makes them. They are our clients, but they are also our friends.”

“When we’re not making a living, Oscar and I love to travel. Our priorities are: God first, then family, then work. We are a family-oriented business where our employees choose their own hours so they can spend time with their families. God has been good to us, and opening our second location is another blessing.”

Kairos Hair Salon is located at 11618 North Kendall Drive, with a second location opening in Pinecrest at 8291 South Dixie Highway. For more information, please call 305-274-9882.