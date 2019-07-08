Kairos Hair Salon opens new South Miami location

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Grand Opening on June 6, 2019 Gave Back The For a Day Foundation Miami

Kairos Hair Salon an upscale salon known for its expertise in hair coloring held its grand opening at its brand new South Miami location at 8291 South Dixie Highway, amid 300 supporters. The event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony lead by Rev. Gianni Gracia.

Among the VIPs at the event were Paul Mitchel’s Regional Director Natashia Simon, Dessire Leon from Univision, TV Personality Cynthia Demos, well known influencer Jennifer Nicole Lee who posted about the champagne sipping even throughout the night and Orlando Leon from Leon Entertainment who acted as the official emcee of the event. It was a wonderful evening where guests sipped on wine and passed light bites while enjoying the complimentary up do bar, a photo booth, catering by Two Chefs, a curling and braid bars and received many complimentary VIP gift bags.

Kairos Hair Salons are owned by couple Oscar and Ashley Padilla, and Ashley’s sister Adriana Martinez. Ashley and Adriana have been hair stylists since 1992. The three have run a successful salon in West Kendall at 11618 North Kendall for 10 years. The new location in South Miami is located at 8291 South Dixie Highway, in the same plaza as Joanna’s market, Two Chefs Restaurant and Grown.

“The community has been always so wonderful and supportive of our family business so with the opening of the new location we wanted to be able also to give something back to the community as well,” said Ashley Padilla. “That’s why we decided to partner with The For a Day Foundation, and its Miami Director Stefanie Harris to donate a portion of everything booked at our opening to the charity.”

The For a Day Foundation Miami, is a non-profit that creates unforgettable experiences for children in need as “Queen for a Day’ specifically for children with cancer.

Kairos Hair Salons, specialized in French technique Balayage, which involves creating the ultimate in hair color customization through a delicate combination of science and art as well in the latest styles trends, haircuts, color, highlights, hair extensions and hair treatments.

Owner Ashley Padilla says, “We are committed to helping all of our guests’ look and feel amazing, and leave the salon feeling like the very best version of themselves possible and delighted to bring a high quality of Hair services and products to the residents of South Miami and the surrounding areas.

“Kairos is actually an Ancient Greek word meaning the precise moment to take an action or make a decision or in short words ‘the perfect timing of God.’ Though, we had so many clients in the South Miami and Pinecrest area who were driving to our Kendall location that it only made sense to open a location more convenient for them,” said Ashley Padilla. “We love our new location and know that opening a business all comes down to timing and opportunity.”

Those who would like to indulge in the services for themselves or with friends, may schedule an appointment with their bilingual staff by calling 305-877-5800.

KAIROS HAIR SALON (South Miami)

8291 S, Dixie Hwy.

Miami FL 33143

305-877-5800

T-F 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sat 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.