Kendall United Methodist Church in Pinecrest Art Festival

The first time ever Art Festival for Missions will take place at Kendall United Methodist Church on Saturday October 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Located in the Village of Pinecrest at 7600 SW 104th Street the church’s art festival will be a celebration of art and family conducted to support KUMC’s missions. Reverend Ruben Velasco, Senior Pastor, says he’s excited with all the possibilities for this first time event and its purpose.

“It’s to reach out to the community and have people get together and have fun, as well as to raise money to help others,” said Rev. Velasco. “It’s not to raise funds for the church. Fully 100 percent of the funds that we raise will go to support our mission projects to help those in the community.”

That includes organizations like Branches, Inc., Chapman Partnership Homeless Shelter and Services, Habitat for Humanity and International Aid Relief.

The one day event will feature approximately 80 of the finest painters, photographers, sculptors, metalwork, glass artists, jewelers and more. The festival will also offer artist demonstrations, live music, a car show with about 40 Volkswagen cars on display as well as motorcycles and a miniature train display. There’ll be fun activities for children with a dunk tank, face painting and other things, run by the pre-school staff. There’ll be local food vendors, a silent auction and more.

It’s intended to be fun for the whole family. There’s free admission and free parking. For information call 305-667-0343.