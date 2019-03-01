KIDDOS MAGAZINE HOSTS BUNNY’S PET EXPO & SUMMER CAMP FUN FAIR AT THE FALLS





Bunny’s Pet Expo event returns at The Falls! PAWticipate in this family-friendly event for pet owners and animal lovers! Bunny’s Pet Expo is an ideal place to find pet accessories, clothes, toys & supplies, animal hospitals, veterinarians, trainers, groomers, food, organic treats and supplements, first aid, adoptions, and rescue shelter. As part of the entertainment a pet costume contest, pet meet and greet, informative talks, dog-training demonstrations, Dog & Me, and activities focused on pets and their well-being.

Connect, Adopt and Fall in love with a pet from Miami-Dade Animal Services at Bunny’s Pet Expo. Our goal is to find new and forever homes for shelter pets at the event. *Adoption fees for dogs over 4 months old are $65, for puppies 3 months and younger the adoption fee is $85. Adopter is responsible for *$30 license tag fee for dogs over 4 months old.

The event also will feature a Summer Camp & Water Safety Fair, a day-long exhibition where families can meet face to face with camp counselors & directors, find information about outdoors summer camps to specialized day and overnight camps for ages 4 to 17, and Water and Pool Safety to make every kid a safe kid this summer and all year long!

Exhibitors represent a mix of day camps, sports, dance, drama, science, theater, performing arts, adventure camps, attractions, cultural activities and more. They will be providing free activities, games, crafts, and giveaways. Kid’s Zone, music, raffles, live entertainment & fun activities for the entire family! Don’t miss this summer fun fair!

Pets are welcome!

Pets must be current on all age-appropriate shots, vaccinations, and records to attend. All dogs must be on a hand-held leash that does not exceed six feet in length.

Participants include Banfield Pet Hospital, Miami-Dade Animal Services, Miami Herald, DogOh!Bowl, Equipaws Pet Services, Miami-Dade Public Library System, Columbia Sportswear, Brio Tuscan Grill, Crepemaker, AT&T, and many more!

WHEN: Saturday, March 16th from 11 AM – 5 PM WHERE: The Falls – Center Court – 8888 SW 136th St. Miami, FL 33176