Killian Drive will become “Elevation Drive” to coincide with Art Basel Miami

During the week of December 2nd, as part of a public art project by acclaimed artist Xavier Cortada, and coinciding with Art Basel Miami, Pinecrest’s Killian Drive will become “Elevation Drive.” Four intersections along Killian Drive will temporarily feature art painted by high school students from Gulliver Preparatory, Dr. Michael Krop H.S., South Dade H.S., and Westminster Christian School.

The street art is part of a broad and region-wide project by Cortada intended to raise awareness on the issue of sea level rise.

The project also includes an exhibition of the artist’s ice painting at Pinecrest Gardens’ Hibiscus Gallery. Cortada travelled to Antarctica in 2006 as a National Science Foundation (NSF) Antarctic Artist and Writers Program fellow and created a series of works on paper by melting ice samples provided by scientists conducting research on the melting of Antarctic glaciers.

The street art at 57th, 62nd, 67th, and 72nd avenues each feature one of Cortada’s ice paintings as a backdrop and a number representing the intersection’s elevation– number of feet above sea level.

The art on the intersections will be augmented by the placement of small 12” X 24” markers, designed by the artist, in the public right-of-way along the road.

For more information, visit www.cortada.com.