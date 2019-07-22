With the South Florida real estate market in flux this summer, many homeowners and home buyers are thirsting for current market information and smart ways to sell and buy homes. Hot off their last seminar, three top producing real estate agents, a lender, an appraiser and a title company are back to present a complimentary seminar entitled Learn the Secrets of Selling Your Home.

“With a ton of For Sale By Owner (FSBO) properties and buyers who are bypassing traditional sales channels, there is an information divide happening,” explains Hal “MiamiHal” Feldman of RE/MAX Advance Realty. “Our panel is there to answer questions honestly and without the pressure of buying or using anyone’s services. We are truly there as a public resource.”

Who is benefitting from today’s higher home inventories? What can you expect from the real estate market over the next 12 months? Where are the best deals? When will interest rates change? Why are there so many real estate yards signs right now? How can I take advantage of today’s changing market? If you have asked yourself any of these questions or if you just like real estate knowledge, sign up for this hyper-local seminar.

The panel includes: Hal “MiamiHal” Feldman (RE/MAX Advance Realty), Elena Kemper (Berkshire Hathaway EWM), Sean Black (Luxe Real Estate), Title Agent Steve Medina (Advance Partners Title), Philip G. Spool (State Certified Appraiser) and David DeMarchena (CrossCountry Mortgage). Bring your best questions and hear from the expert panel with over 100 years of combined real estate experience.

This seminar will be held on August 6th beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Allegro Dadeland, a new 23-story independent living rental community. Come to the free seminar and get complimentary appetizers and a wine tasting.

Seating is limited! So register right now at <miamihal.com/rsvp> to ensure you will be able to attend.

Going Batty!

The Mexican free-tailed bat lives in the southern half of the continental United States through most of Mexico, with the largest colony of 1.5-million in Austin, TX. Palmetto Bay isn’t the first place you’d think of them, but here they are!

Palmetto Bay residents David Singer and Gina Terry live with 4 dogs, 2 birds, 3 cats, fish and about 100 of these bats.

“They have as much right as we do to the outdoors,” says Singer. “We’re animal lovers, so now we just have dinner and a show!”

Terry explains, “The expert tells us they eat more than their body weight per day in mosquitoes. So we certainly like that aspect. They come out at dawn and again at dusk. We enjoy it.”

The bats have been at their house for a few years now. Despite the smell of their guano, they appear to be more than welcome. The video at miamihal.com/hals-blog/batty shows an evening inside the colony and their venture out for food at dusk.

Real Estate Update

As of July 12, the Pinecrest market seems to be making a comeback. A healthy $1M+ market has 6-9 months of inventory. Pinecrest currently has 8 months, down from 15 last report. If you’re ready to move, I can assist you with local expertise, realistic expectations and truthful guidance. It’s easy to get started at miamihal.com/getstarted.

