Let the Invasion Begin

BIG BUNNY INVASION

Friday, April 5 through Sunday, April 7

Friday, April 12 through Sunday, April 14

Friday, April 19 through Sunday, April 21

Tickets: $5, Children 2 and younger & Members FREE.

Imagine giant 25-foot tall bunnies glowing in Pinecrest Gardens’ meadow right before dusk and into the evening. Add Glow Yoga (Glowga), art activities for kids and live performances, and you have Big Bunny Invasion. This April Pinecrest Gardens is tossing out the traditional “hunt” and replacing it with relaxing weekend evenings where both children and adults can play. Edgy and ephemeral, Big Bunny Invasion is a public light-art installation that blends fine art and community to ignite imaginations while providing the perfect setting for families to unwind and be inspired. This art installation was created by Amanda Parer. Based in Australia, Parer Studio’s work has been displayed in major international public art museums. Guests are encouraged to brush up their selfie skills because the “bunnies” are going to be on everyone’s social media feed. Use #BigBunnyInvationPG. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. each night. There’s entertainment and vendors every night. Check our website for a full schedule of activities.

BIG BUNNY INVASION HOPPY HOUR

Thursday, April 11 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.*

Join us for the special evening of the Big Bunny Invasion earmarked for grown-ups only! There will be live jazz in the meadow and adult beverages for sale. *Must be at least 18 years of age to enter this special event.

More Music and Merriment for Children

Greater Miami Youth Symphony

Autism Awareness Concert

Thursday, April 4 7:00 p.m.

FREE

Join us for this wonderful concert presented by our beloved Greater Miami Youth Symphony who will feature 3 youth ensemble orchestras including; GMYS Young Mozarts, GYMS String Orchestra (Chamber) and GYMS Concert Orchestra ( 140 performers). Meet and greet representatives from the University of Miami NSU-CARD who will speak about Autism and give resource information. There will also be a representative from Autism Speaks. Arrive early as we are expecting a large audience.

Orchestra Miami’s Nicklaus Children’s Pinecrest Outpatient Center Family Fun Concerts presents

Fun Fables and Other Tales Told through Music

Sunday, April 14, at 3:00 p.m.

$15 Adult, $12 Senior, $10 Children 3+ | Advance Sales

$18 Adult, $15 Senior, $12 Children 3+ | Same day pricing

The Frog Prince, How Brer Raccoon Outsmarted the Frog, and Three Fun Fables (The Fox and the Crow, The Dog and His Reflection & the Tortoise & the Hare) performed by musicians from Orchestra Miami. Tickets at the gate.

EDUCATION

Scouts Overnight Experience

Big Bunny Invasion Sleepover

Date: Friday, April 12

Price: $50 per scout (includes overnight stay at Pinecrest Gardens, dinner, breakfast and a

snack as well as all materials for activities)

Ages: appropriate for ages 6-14

Sleep under the stars with our big bunnies! Join us at Pinecrest Gardens for an evening full of fun, learning and the gardens after dark! We are inviting the Girl Scouts to spend the evening with us at Pinecrest Gardens as we explore the gardens at night and participate in evening activities. Enjoy our Big Bunny Invasion activities, a movie in the Banyan Bowl, dinner snacks, and breakfast. Chaperones will be present for the entire event. Registration is required and space is limited. Register Here or please call 305-669-6990. Times: Check in at 6:30 p.m., check out at 8:30 a.m. Program begins at 6:30 p.m. breakfast is served at 8:00 a.m. Next day entry to the Garden is permitted with registration. Please be sure to bring all materials to your car before re-entering the garden. Questions? Please contact Lacey Bra, Educational Coordinator at 305-669-6990. The program ends at 8:30 a.m. the next day, but your ticket is good for a full day of exploration.

Horticultural Workshop

The Orchid Series

Saturday, April 13, 10:30 a.m.

Orchid Care and Fertilization: This class will teach you how to keep your orchid happy and thriving throughout the year. Learn specifics on when and how to fertilize your orchid as well as basic care instructions. We will look at various orchid genera to give you an all-encompassing guide to orchid care. Take an orchid home to apply what you learn! Fee: $30; includes all materials and your take home orchid.