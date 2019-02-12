Let’s Be Honest about the Teacher’s Pay Raise

It was crystal clear that #362, which garnered 71% of the vote this past November, was a pay raise for Miami Dade Public School Teachers and increased security measures. It was made clear that this only applied to those teachers and support staff that work directly for Miami Dade Public Schools and not individuals who work at private, parochial or charter industry schools. Anyone suggesting otherwise is being disingenuous.
As School Board member Rojas pointed out last week, “Even if we wanted to (which the Board did not) the School Board can’t share this money because we have no oversight over charter schools.” In other words the school board would have no idea where the money would go. The School Board would be unable to find out if taxpayer dollars were being spent on teacher pay increases or simply adding to the profit margins of the for profit management companies that operate the majority of our charter schools.
The referendum for Miami Dade County Public School Teachers pay raise was crafted out in the open, discussed at numerous televised School Board Meetings, nuances debated vigorously and work shopped at public forums with citizen input over the course of one year. At certain points in the year long different ideas were floated by Superintendent Carvalho, such as funding pilot programs, debated and ultimately rejected. It was discussed publicly if these taxpayer funds would be shared with charter schools and that notion was also shot down. The County Commissioners who reviewed and approved the ballot language, were also clear on where these taxpayer dollars were to be spent if the referendum was passed.
The very powerful Charter School business industry did not begin grumbling about sharing #362 taxpayer funds until it became evident that the referendum would be successful. While Miami Dade Public school teachers and United Teachers of Dade, their union, campaigned for months to ensure the passage of #362, the largest for profit charter school management company in Florida attempted to dampen voter support among parent in an email they distributed on November 2nd just before election day.
Voters in Miami Dade have shown a willingness to support increased taxes to support Jackson Memorial Hospital, School Building Bonds, to combat sea level rise and now Public School Teacher Pay Raises. What infuriates voters and undermines public trust in local government is when voters realize they have been part of a “bait and switch” scheme. County voters are still upset that increased taxes collected with the promise of expanded Metrorail and mass transit efforts were instead used for operational costs and debt service. A decade later and no new rail lines to the south, north or west are even being planned.
The for profit charter school entities that are now stirring the pot chose not to be involved in this public discussion during the public debate period, planning or campaign to pass this referendum. They went so far as to tell parents of their students in writing that #362 did not include their schools. Any efforts to siphon off these funds after they have already been allocated would be a dis-service to county voters and like the public transit funds, another sad “bait and switch” scheme by politicians. The school board Chair must ensure that the board stays the course.
This referendum money is NOT a raise and will only last for four years unless renewed. Let’s be clear, teachers have not received a raise!
i agree 100%. the pay raise should be for public school teachers only. we cannot leave children with less resources to continue to be neglected by not having the very best teachers. and we cannot afford to have our very best teachers not be properly compensated for their efforts. if you can afford private school, great. i’m happy for you. but do not ask us to sacrifice ours to support yours. if our public schools were properly funded, there would be no need for private schools but that would be horrible for business, wouldn’t it? its just like the highway express lanes. lanes were taken from us to benefit those that can pay. pretty soon we will start to feel the effects of the net-neutrality reversal. people need to think a little less about what benefits them and start thinking about what benefits us all. after all, we are all ONE society.
Great article you are so right
Awesome article!!!
Thank you for writing this and thank you for HONEST reporting!! Teacher’s raises are very FEW and far between. This “historic” raise is not even close to a decent one to say the least! 1% I received a $1.54 increase in my daily rate. It’s pathetic to say the least. So, as for the Charters….NO WAY! Ask your big business to give you raises!
I agree 100000000% that I voted to an increase in taxes to give ONLY MDCPS teachers a raise. Had I been made aware that funds would be given to unaccountable and insofar unproven charter schools who pick and choose who they want to educate, I wouldn’t have voted for it. It would make a total mockery of democracy should any governing body force us to give our hard earned money to dissimilar entities
Any and all tax tax dollars to charter schools, or any other entity, which uses public funds, should be subject to yearly audits and be made public. This should be one of the main objectives of our new Governor DeSantis, who has so far, demonstrated the importance of accountability,
Charter school students are miami Dade public school students so your logic is incorrect. If these charter schools did not exist then these students would just ad to the already overcrowded public schools. Should the teachers who teach these PUBLIC SCHOOL students be treated different?? How can you in good conscience really believe that these teachers are not eligible for the raises.
They are not eligible for the raise because these schools are not public schools. Charter schools don’t charge tuition but they require parents to pay money or time. If the parents choose charter fine, but it they are not charter schools. The businesses they work for can give them a raise, as other companies compensate their employees.
I absolutely aggree with you!
I 100% agreed with Grant Miller until I read the actual words of the referendum.
Here is the referendum language. In hindsight, IS IT TOTALLY CLEAR?
“Referendum to Approve Ad Valorem Levy for Teachers, Instructional Personnel, School Safety and Security.
Shall the School Board of Miami-Dade County, Florida, levy 0.75 mills of ad valorem taxes for operational funds (1) to improve compensation for high quality teachers and instructional personnel, and (2) to increase school safety and security personnel with oversight by a Citizen Advisory Committee, beginning July 1, 2019 and ending June 30, 2023?”
I wish the number one reason had stated improve compensation for high quality ” Miami Dade County School” teachers to make certain it was clear. It only says “teachers” and that is where charter schools might make a case. Of course the intention was for Miami Dade County public school teachers, but I would see where a charter school parent might say it wasn’t clear.
I agree with the conclusions of Mr. Miller, but I believe the referendum should have eliminated ALL doubt, and I’m not sure it does.
I also voted for the referendum and never would have voted if charter schools or other private schools were included in the mix. These other types of schools are not accountable to taxpayers so why should they get anything?
I am sick and tired of this privatization garbage and the attendant propaganda about how much it would help children because … . (I am not a teacher and in no way remotely connected to Dade County Public Schools.)
This year we got a 1% raise and a 5% supplement which was not retroactive so it was half a year, hence 2 1/2%. A supplement is not a raise. The referendum money is not a raise. Amounts will also be negotiated annually by our worthless union.
Taxpayers should have known better than to give away more money to the School Board who always misuses it. When will taxpayers ever learn from their mistakes?
The money has already been allocated. Not a cent was left on the table. Charters are simply trying to create the illusion that the public wants this to ask the Governor interfere, which will also yield no results. Just a bunch of faux rage.
It’s a shame that the parochial school system that provides by far the best education, fully supported by the parents that want CHOICE, does not benefit from any of these bonuses, etc. Consider also, it’s the parents of these same kids that are the major taxpayers that support the public system far more than the recipients of this free education. We have supported a dual system of education since 1972 & still do while thousands (non-property owners) get a free ride. Some things in life are not fair.
Consider in 1980, would you want your son to go to Christopher Columbus or Southridge or your daughter to Lourdes Academy versus Southridge ?
It was not a hard decision then & would be even easier now.
Thank you Grant for setting the record straight. Public monies are for the public good. In this case, the public stated loud and clear. They voted for increase to public school teachers.
Charter Schools already take monies from public coffers for their own private gain.
Agreed.
Grant, you nailed it. I couldn’t agree more.
Bravo
This is a great win for public school teachers. Yes, stay the course!
The ever expanding government of school board’s doing what they’re best at waste, deceit and endless bureaucracy. Next vote should be reduction pay of all administration board staff reverted to actual teachers pay and to appropriations originally intended.
Could not agree more. Thank you for writing about this issue.
If you are a private school, you should have more than enough money to cover your debts. Many families struggle to keep their children in these schools after they have lost either one or both jobs. With fees being in the teen thousands and up, how dare these charlatans ask for the monies that tax payers have allocated for their children’s education. If Carvalho decides to aid these schools then they should have to open up their finances to the public. I’m sorry but I don’t want to take a teacher’s pay raise to give to a Director’s lifestyle. I am doing my best to keep this clean but it is difficult. I agree with you and maybe the rest of the governing figures should try to get on board. They should remember that their services is for the people not the conglomerate greed of the private sector. By the way my sister is a teacher.
Mr. Miller, your article is is valid in the respect of the Charter Schools trying to get a hand in the funds, however please do not state that this money is a raise. It is not a raise. We were given a 1% raise by MDCPS as they hid behind the referendum money as a excuse to not give teachers a well deserved substantial raise.