Letter To The Editor About Why Baseball Matters

Dear Mr. Miller:

I wish to thank you very much for your recent write-up titled “Why Baseball Matters in Miami.” Not only am I a firm believer of same, but I know that the history of baseball in Miami is also important.

Many youth baseball players in local leagues play the sport but possibly do not know its humble beginnings. My first book is titled: The Forgotten Marlins: A Tribute to the 1956-1960 Original Miami Marlins. My just-released second book is titled: Baseball Under the Palms, History of Miami Minor League Baseball The Early Years 1892 – 1960. One of my goals is to see to it that both children and adults learn more about the sport; one that took so long to reach the Magic City. We should cherish the fact that we are fortunate enough to have baseball in our hometown.

As an aside, the co-author of the book (Barbra Cabrera) is the daughter of a gentleman who began publishing his Hispanic newspaper in the 70’s with the Millers when your printing press was in South Miami. Emilio Cabrera had fond memories of your family and spoke of the Millers often.

Once again, I take this opportunity to thank you for writing an article that hopefully will assist in the promotion of the sport of baseball, and will further the sports fan’s attendance to all baseball games in Florida; be they professional or minor league baseball.

Best regards and many happy innings always,

Sam Zygner, Author

Chair, South Florida Chapter SABR

