MDX Traffic Advisory for Sunday, December 16 through Sunday, December 23, 2018

SR 836/Dolphin Expressway
Note: All overnight ramp closures and their respective detours will happen intermittently and not in conflict with each other. Drivers should look for guidance and detour signage for active closures throughout the week.
New Traffic Pattern
Beginning Monday, December 17 at 5 a.m., the loop entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 17th Avenue will reopen. The existing entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from southbound NW 17th Avenue will be temporarily closed for reconstruction until Spring 2019. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
To access westbound SR 836 from southbound NW 17th Avenue:
- Continue on southbound NW 17th Avenue and stay on left
- Turn left at the new traffic signal to access westbound SR 836
Complete Mainline Closure
There will be a complete closure of all lanes and ramps on westbound SR 836 from NW 57th Avenue to NW 72nd Avenue for a traffic switch on Friday, December 21 from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. The alternate date for this closure due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances is Saturday, December 22.Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers wishing to access westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 57th Avenue can:
- Turn left onto Perimeter Road
- Turn left onto NW 72nd Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
Drivers wishing to continue on westbound SR 836 can:
- Take exit to NW 57th Avenue and turn left
- Turn right onto W Flagler Street
- Turn right onto NW 72nd Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left
Drivers wishing to access SR 826/Palmetto Expressway from westbound SR 836 can:
- Take exit to NW 57th Avenue and turn left
- Turn right onto W Flagler Street
- Take entrance to northbound SR 826 on right
OR
- Continue on W Flagler Street
- Take entrance to southbound SR 826 on right
Complete Mainline Closure
There will be a complete closure of all lanes on westbound SR 836 from NW 72nd Avenue to NW 87th Avenue for concrete bridge deck pour on Friday, December 21 from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
To continue westbound on SR 836:
- Merge right at exit for NW 87th Avenue
- Continue on westbound SR 836 collector distributor road
- Merge onto westbound SR 836 just after NW 87th Avenue
Extended Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 37th Avenue is closed for reconstruction until the end of January 2019. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going northbound on NW 37th Avenue can:
- Continue on northbound NW 37th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 17th Street
- Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left
Drivers going southbound on NW 37th Avenue can:
- Continue on southbound NW 37th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 27th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Extended Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 87th Avenue is temporarily closed for reconstruction until further notice. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
- Turn left onto NW 12th Street
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from NW 57th Avenue will be closed for roadway and drainage work on Friday, December 14 at 11 p.m. The ramp will remain closed until Monday, December 17 at 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going northbound on NW 57th Avenue can:
- Continue on northbound NW 57th Avenue
- Turn left onto Perimeter Road
- Turn left onto NW 72nd Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
Drivers going westbound on Perimeter Road can:
- Continue on westbound Perimeter Road
- Turn left onto NW 72nd Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway will be closed for roadway and drainage work onWednesday, December 19 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
- Continue on southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway
- Take exit to NW 72nd Avenue on right
- Stay on right to access U-turn to eastbound SR 836
- Stay on left to continue on eastbound SR 836
Ramp & Lane Closure
The westbound SR 836 collector and distributor road from southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway and the westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 87thAvenue will be intermittently closed for bridge work on Monday, December 17 through Thursday, December 20 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 87th Avenue from southbound SR 826 can:
- Continue on westbound SR 836
- Take exit to southbound NW 107th Avenue
- Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard
- Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue
Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from northbound SR 826 can:
- Take exit to NW 72nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left
- Turn left onto NW 12th Street
- Continue on NW 12th Street to access NW 87th Avenue
Drivers wishing to access westbound SR 836 from SR 826 can:
- Take exit to NW 84th Avenue and turn left
- Continue on NW 12th Street
- Cross over NW 87th Avenue
- Take entrance for westbound SR 836 on left
Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from westbound SR 836 can:
- Continue westbound on SR 836
- Take exit to southbound NW 107th Avenue
- Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard
- Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue
Ramp Closures
The eastbound SR 836 entrance and exit ramps at NW 57th Avenue will be intermittently closed for ramp reconstruction on Sunday, December 16 through Thursday, December 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, December 21 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers wishing to access eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 57th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto Perimeter Road
- Turn right onto NW 15th Street
- Turn right onto NW 45th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 13th Street
- Turn left onto NW 43rd Place
- Turn right onto NW 14th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Drivers wishing to access NW 57th Avenue from eastbound SR 836 can:
- Continue eastbound on SR 836
- Take exit to NW 45th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 45th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from NW 45th Avenue will be closed for paving, earthwork and grading on Sunday, December 16 through Thursday, December 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, December 21 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:
- Turn left onto NW 15th Street
- Turn left onto Perimeter Road
- Turn left onto NW 57th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:
- Continue southbound on NW 45th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 57th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed intermittently for earthwork and paving onSunday, December 16 through Thursday, December 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, December 21 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 27th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for bridge work on Sunday, December 16 through Thursday, December 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, December 21 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
- Continue southbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 27th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for paving on Sunday, December 16 through Thursday, December 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, December 21 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 57th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left
OR
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street
- Turn left onto NW 43rd Place
- Turn right onto NW 13th Street
- Turn left onto NW 45th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
Ramp Closure
The eastbound SR 836 exit ramps to MIA/northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for clearing, grubbing and drainage work on Sunday, December 16 through Thursday, December 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, December 21 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:
- Take exit to NW 45th Avenue and turn right
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue southbound
Drivers wishing to access MIA/northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:
- Take exit to NW 45th Avenue and turn right
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA
OR
- Continue eastbound on SR 836
- Take exit to southbound NW 27th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from southbound NW 27th Avenue will be closed for clearing, grubbing and on-going Diverging Diamond Interchange construction on Sunday, December 16 through Thursday, December 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, December 21 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge work and on-going Diverging Diamond Interchange construction on Sunday, December 16 through Thursday, December 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, December 21 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW 20th Street
- Turn right onto NW 12th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 12th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Ramp Closure
The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge work and on-going Diverging Diamond Interchange construction on Sunday, December 16 through Thursday, December 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, December 21 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
- Continue eastbound on SR 836
- Take exit to southbound NW 17th Avenue and turn right
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 27th Avenue
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 17th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge construction and earthwork on Sunday, December 16 through Thursday, December 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, December 21 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going northbound on NW 17th Avenue can:
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left
Drivers going southbound on NW 17th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW South River Drive
- Turn left onto NW 19th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 11th Street
- Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left
Complete Street Closure
There will be a complete closure of all lanes on northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue between NW 11th Street and NW 14th Street for Open Road Tolling equipment maintenance on Friday, December 14 from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
To continue on northbound NW 27th Avenue:
- Turn right onto NW 11th Street
- Turn left onto NW 22nd Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street
- Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue to continue northbound
To continue on southbound NW 27th Avenue:
- Turn right onto NW 14th Street
- Turn left onto NW 29th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 11th Street
- Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue to continue southbound
To access northbound NW 27th Avenue from eastbound SR 836:
- Continue eastbound on SR 836
- Take exit to northbound NW 17th Avenue
- Stay on left to continue on NW South River Drive
- Turn right onto NW 17th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 20th Street to access NW 27th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue to continue northbound
To access southbound NW 27th Avenue from westbound SR 836:
- Continue on westbound SR 836
- Take exit to NW 37th Avenue and turn left
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue to continue southbound
To access westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 27th Avenue:
- Turn left onto NW 11th Street
- Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
To access eastbound from southbound NW 27th Avenue:
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street
- Turn right onto NW 22nd Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 12th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Complete Street Closure
There will be a complete closure of all lanes on northbound and southbound NW 57th Avenue between Perimeter Road and Blue Lagoon Drive for bridge work on Sunday, December 16 through Friday, December 21 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going eastbound on SR 836 can:
- Continue on eastbound SR 836
- Take exit to NW 45th Avenue and turn left
- Turn left onto NW 15th Street to access Perimeter Road
OR
- Take exit to NW 45th Avenue and turn right
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue
Drivers going westbound on SR 836 can:
- Continue on westbound SR 836
- Take exit to NW 72nd Avenue and turn right to access Perimeter Road
OR
- Take exit to NW 72nd Avenue and turn left
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue
Drivers going westbound on Perimeter Road can:
- Continue westbound on Perimeter Road
- Turn left onto NW 72nd Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
OR
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue
Drivers going northbound on NW 57th Avenue can:
- Turn left onto Blue Lagoon Drive
- Turn left onto NW 62nd Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 72nd Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
OR
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left
OR
- Continue on northbound NW 72nd Avenue to access Perimeter Road
Complete Street Closure
There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 45th Avenue between NW 12th Drive and NW 9th Street for earthwork and lighting installation on Sunday, December 16 through Friday, December 21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:
- Turn left onto NW 13th Street
- Turn left onto NW 43rd Place
- Turn right onto NW 14th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW 9th Street
- Turn left onto NW 44th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 11th Street
- Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street
- Turn left onto NW 43rd Place
To access MIA employee parking lot from eastbound SR 836:
- Take exit to southbound NW 45th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street
- Turn left onto NW 43rd Place
- Turn right onto NW 13th Street
To access MIA employee parking lot from northbound NW 45th Avenue:
- Turn right onto NW 9th Street
- Turn left onto NW 44th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 11th Street
- Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street
- Turn left onto NW 43rd Place
- Turn right onto NW 13th Street
Complete Street Closure
There will be a complete closure of all lanes on northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road between NW 11th Street and NW 14th Street for bridgedemolition on Monday, December 17 and Tuesday, December 18 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. The alternate date for this closure due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances is Wednesday, December 19. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
To continue on northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road or access westbound SR 836:
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 37th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune to continue northbound, then:
- Take entrance on right to access westbound SR 836
To access eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road:
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 27th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Complete Street Closure
There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 29th Avenue between NW 14th Street and NW 13th Street for MSE wall installation and bridge work on Sunday, December 16 through Friday, December 21 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, December 17 through Saturday, December 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going southbound on NW 29th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW 13th Street
- Turn right onto NW 31st Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 14th Street
- Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 11th Street to access NW 29th Avenue
Drivers going northbound on NW 29th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW 11th Street
- Turn left onto NW 27th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street to access NW 29th Avenue
Complete Street Closure
There will be a complete closure of all lanes on eastbound and westbound NW 11th Street between NW 22nd Avenue and NW 23rd Avenue for bridge work on Sunday, December 16 through Friday, December 21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, December 17 through Saturday, December 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going eastbound on NW 11th Street can:
- Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 9th Street or NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 22nd Avenue to access NW 11th Street
Drivers going westbound on NW 11th Street can:
- Turn left onto NW 22nd Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 9th Street or NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street
Drivers going northbound on NW 22nd Avenue can:
- Turn left onto NW 9th Street or NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street
Drivers going southbound on NW 22nd Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW 9th Street or NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street
Extended Complete Street Closure
There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on westbound NW 11th Street between NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road and NW 43rdAvenue for drainage and realignment work on Sunday, December 16 through Friday, December 21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, December 17 through Saturday, December 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
- Continue southbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 43rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street
- Turn left onto NW 11th Street to continue westbound
Complete Street Lane Closure
There will be a complete street closures of all lanes on northbound and southbound NW 87th Avenue between NW 12th Street and NW 8th Street for beam installation on Friday, December 21 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
To access northbound NW 87th Avenue from eastbound SR 836:
- Take exit to NW 87th Avenue and turn right
- Turn right onto Park Boulevard
- Turn right onto Fontainebleau Boulevard
- Turn right onto NW 107th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 12th Street to access NW 87th Avenue
To continue on northbound NW 87th Avenue:
- Turn left onto Park Boulevard
- Turn right onto Fontainebleau Boulevard
- Turn right onto NW 107th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 12th Street
- Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to continue northbound
To continue on southbound NW 87th Avenue:
- Turn right onto NW 12th Street
- Turn left onto NW 107th Avenue
- Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard
- Turn left onto Park Boulevard
- Turn right onto NW 87th Avenue to continue southbound
Complete Street Closure
There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound or westbound NW 12th Street between NW 87th Avenue and NW 84th Avenue, and alternatively between NW 84th Avenue and NW 82nd Avenue for drainage installation and pavement work on Sunday, December 16 through Thursday, December 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going eastbound on NW 12th Street can:
- Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 17th Street
- Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street
OR
- Turn left onto NW 84th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 25th Street
- Turn right onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street
Drivers going westbound on NW 12th Street can:
- Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 17th Street
- Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to access NW 12th Street
OR
- Turn right onto NW 82nd Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 25th Street
- Turn left onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street
Drivers on northbound NW 87th Avenue can:
- Continue on NW 87th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 17th Street
- Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street
Drivers on southbound NW 87th Avenue can:
- Turn left onto NW 17th Street
- Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street
Complete Street Closure
There will be a complete closure of all lanes on northbound and southbound NW 17th Avenue between NW 7th Street and NW South River Drive for a traffic shift on Sunday, December 16 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going northbound on NW 17th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 12th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 11th Street
- Turn left onto NW North River Drive to access NW 17th Avenue
To access westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 17th Avenue:
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
To access northbound NW 17th Avenue from eastbound SR 836:
- Take exit to southbound NW 17th Avenue and turn right
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 15th Avenue
- Merge onto NW South River Drive to access NW 17th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 17th Avenue to continue northbound
Drivers going southbound on NW 17th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW South River Drive
- Continue on NW South River Drive
- Turn left onto NW 19th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 11th Street
- Turn left onto NW 22nd Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street to access NW 17th Avenue
To access westbound SR 836 from southbound NW 17th Avenue:
- Turn right onto NW South River Drive
- Turn left onto NW 19th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 11th Street
- Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
