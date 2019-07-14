MDX Traffic Advisory for Sunday, July 14 through Sunday, July 21, 2019

SR 836/Dolphin Expressway­­­

Note: SR 836 is being reconstructed to add a new lane in the most congested areas and to make room for future express bus service. Drivers should look for guidance and detour signage along their routes. To learn more about the modernization of SR 836 visit mdxway.com.

Extended Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to southbound NW 87th Avenue is temporarily closed for reconstruction until further notice. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going westbound on SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 84 th Avenue/NW 12 th Street on right and stay left

Avenue/NW 12 Street on right and stay left Turn left onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to continue southbound

Drivers going northbound on SR 826/Palmetto Expressway can:

Take exit to westbound SR 836 on right

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 107 th Avenue on right

Avenue on right Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue

Extended Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from southbound NW 17th Avenue is temporarily closed for reconstruction until further notice. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Stay left on southbound NW 17 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left at the traffic signal just south of NW South River Drive to access westbound SR 836

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 entrance and exit ramps at NW 57th Avenue will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, July 14 through Thursday, July 18 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, July 19 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 57th Avenue can:

Turn right onto Perimeter Road

Turn right onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers wishing to access NW 57th Avenue from eastbound SR 836 can:

Continue on eastbound SR 836

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from NW 45th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, July 14 through Thursday, July 18 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, July 19 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn left onto Perimeter Road

Turn left onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Continue southbound on NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to eastbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, July 14 through Thursday, July 18 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, July 19 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road:

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

OR

Continue on northbound NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

OR

Continue on northbound NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to MIA on right

Stay on right to access NW 25 th Street and turn right

Street and turn right Turn right onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going southbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road:

Continue on southbound NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closures

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramps to MIA/northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, July 14 through Thursday, July 18 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, July 19 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access MIA/northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

OR

Continue eastbound on SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue southbound

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, July 14 through Thursday, July 18 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, July 19 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

OR

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 37th Avenue will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, July 14 through Thursday, July 18 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, July 19 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road on right

Avenue/LeJeune Road on right Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to MIA on right

Stay on right to access NW 25 th Street and turn right

Street and turn right Continue on NW 25th Street to access NW 37th Avenue

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to westbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for drainage work and roadway restoration on Sunday, July 14 through Thursday, July 18 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, July 19 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to eastbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, July 14 through Thursday, July 18 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, July 19 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 20 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 27th Avenue will be closed intermittently for roadway restoration on Sunday, July 14 through Thursday, July 18 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, July 19 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue on eastbound SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 17 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 27th Avenue

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to eastbound SR 836 and SR 826/Palmetto Expressway from northbound and southbound NW 87th Avenue will be closed for paving on Monday, July 15 through Friday, July 19 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 87th Avenue wishing to access eastbound SR 836 can:

Turn right onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn right onto Milam Dairy Road

Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going northbound on NW 87th Avenue wishing to access northbound and southbound SR 826 can:

Turn right onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn right onto Milam Dairy Road

Take entrance to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on right

Drivers going southbound NW 87th Avenue wishing to access eastbound SR 836 can:

Continue on southbound NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto W Flagler Street

Take entrance to northbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on left

Take entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 87th Avenue wishing to access northbound and southbound SR 826 can:

Continue on southbound NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto W Flagler Street

Take entrance to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on left

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 collector and distributor road from southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway will be intermittently closed for earthwork on Monday, July 15 through Friday, July 19 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 87th Avenue from southbound SR 826 can:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue

Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from northbound SR 826 can:

Take exit to NW 72 nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left

Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left Turn left onto NW 12 th Street

Street Continue on NW 12th Street to access NW 87th Avenue

Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from westbound SR 836 can:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 87th Avenue will be intermittently closed for earthwork on Wednesday, July 17 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Continue northbound on NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 12 th Street

Street Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway will be closed for paving work on Friday, July 19 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The alternate date for this closure due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances is Friday, July 26. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Take exit to southbound NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto W Flagler Street

Continue to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway entrance on left

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 45th Avenue between NW 12th Drive and NW 9th Street for roadway restoration on Sunday, July 14 through Friday, July 19 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right onto NW 7th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 9 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 44 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

To access MIA employee parking lot from eastbound SR 836:

Take exit to southbound NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13th Street

To access MIA employee parking lot from northbound NW 45th Avenue:

Turn right onto NW 9 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 44 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound and westbound NW 14th Street between NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road and NW 37th Avenue for roadway restoration on Sunday, July 14 through Friday, July 19 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

To access NW 37th Avenue from eastbound NW 14th Street:

Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 11th Street to access NW 37th Avenue

To access NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from westbound NW 14th Street:

Turn left onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11th Street to access NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

To access MIA/NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from westbound SR 836:

Take exit to NW 37 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 25 th Street to access NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Street to access NW 42 Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune road to access MIA

OR

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to NW 57 th Avenue and turn left

Avenue and turn left Turn left onto 7 th Street to access NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Street to access NW 42 Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to access MIA

To access NW 14th Street from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road:

Continue on northbound NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to MIA on right

Stay right to access NW 25 th Street and turn right

Street and turn right Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue to access NW 14th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 29th Avenue between NW 14th Street and NW 13th Street for painting and roadway restoration on Sunday, July 14 through Friday, July 19 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, July 15 through Saturday, July 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 29th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 14th Street to access NW 29th Avenue

Drivers going southbound on NW 29th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 31 st Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11th Street to access NW 29th Avenue

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on eastbound and westbound NW 11th Street between NW 22nd Avenue and NW 23rd Avenue for bridge construction and roadway restoration on Sunday, July 14 through Friday, July 19 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, July 15 through Saturday, July 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on NW 11th Street can:

Turn right onto NW 23 rd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn left onto NW 22nd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going westbound on NW 11th Street can:

Turn left onto NW 22 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 22nd Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going southbound on NW 22nd Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound or westbound NW 12th Street between NW 87th Avenue and NW 84th Avenue, and alternatively between NW 84th Avenue and NW 82nd Avenue for drainage installation and pavement work on Monday, July 15 through Friday, July 19 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on NW 12th Street can:

Turn left onto NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn left onto NW 84 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 25 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going westbound on NW 12th Street can:

Turn right onto NW 84 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn right onto NW 82 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 25 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers on northbound NW 87th Avenue can:

Continue on NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers on southbound NW 87th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on northbound or southbound NW 87th Avenue between NW 8th Street and NW 12th Street for paving work and sign structure installation. The southbound lanes will close on Sunday, July 14 and Monday, July 15 from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. The alternate date for this closure due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances is Tuesday, July 16. The northbound lanes will close on Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17 from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

To access westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 87th Avenue drivers can:

Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn right onto NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

To access SR 836 from southbound NW 87th Avenue drivers can:

Turn right onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Take ramp to SR 836 on right

To access southbound NW 87th Avenue from westbound SR 836 drivers can:

Take exit to southbound NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue

To access northbound NW 87th Avenue from SR 836 drivers can:

Take exit to northbound NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 12 th Street

Street Continue to NW 87th Avenue

To continue northbound on NW 87th Avenue drivers can:

Turn left onto Park Boulevard

Turn right onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn right onto NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 12 th Street

Street Continue to NW 87th Avenue

To continue southbound on NW 87th Avenue drivers can:

Turn right onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue

I-395 Ramp Closure

Sunday, July 14 through Monday, July 15 – The eastbound SR 836 ramp to northbound I-95 will be closed between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Drivers can:

Continue east on I-395

Exit at NE 2 Avenue/Biscayne Boulevard (Exit 2A)

Continue past NE 2 Avenue, use U-turn before Biscayne Boulevard to access west I-395 west

Continue west on NE 12 Street to access I-95 north