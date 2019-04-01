Memphis brings down the house at Actors’ Playhouse

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Memphis brought down the house at Actors’ Playhouse with its opening night on Mar. 15. Gables Rotarians got to see a preview of the show during their Mar. 7 meeting with performances by the leads whose voices moved many to tears.

This Tony Award-winning show is definitely “The” show you will not want to miss this season. Artistic director David Arisco and producting director Barbara Stein are to be lauded for bringing this show to South Florida. The show runs through Apr. 7. For tickets or information on the Apr. 13 “Reach for the Stars” Auction that helps funds the amazing shows at Actors’, visit actorsplayhouse.org.

After a successful first charity Gringo Bingo for Gables Rotary’s veterans program, Clutch Burger has decided to hold monthly Gringo Bingo games the first Tuesday of the month. On Apr. 2, Coral Gables Children’s Dental Clinic will be the beneficiary and tickets sold out almost immediately. Many thanks to Ana and Steven Bradley and all the local merchants such as Local, Kao Sushi, Bulla, Kings Bowl, RICE, Dragonfly, Miss Saigon Bistro, The BAR, Pisco y Nazca, Smoothie King, The GoldeTriangle, Divino Ceviche, Related ISG International Realty, Miami’s Community Newspapers, DJ Germaine and many other donors for making the first event such a success.

Speaking of fundraisers, the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club is planning a Mothers Day Tea the afternoon of Saturday, May 4.

Save the date as this should be a great opportunity for moms, grandmoms, daughters and granddaughters to share some special time together before Mothers Day weekend. This is a traditional formal tea and their will be a small silent auction during the Tea to support the Coral Gables Children’s Dental Clinic. For more information on this event, send email to arely@arelypr.com.

On Apr; 13, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., the Coral Gables Woman’s Club will host a Women’s Health Fair coordinated by Home Life chair Mayra Dominguez. The event will feature speakers addressing everything from financial management, retirement issues, health and fitness to assisted living options. Light refreshments will be served and admission is free to the public with a reservation.

There is limited seating, so, those wishing to particpate must RSVP with Mayra at mayra.dominguezcgwc@gmail.com.

For those looking to serve the community, Coral Gables Woman’s Club is always seeking women who would like to give back through volunteer service. For mor information on the club, visit gfwccoralgableswomansclub.org.

Kao Sushi on Miracle Mile hosted a joint social with the Rotary Club of Coral Gables and the Coral Gables Bar Association on Mar. 13. As always, these events get a great turnout and offer the two organizations a way to share. In fact, several people attending are members of both such as two Rotary past presidents, Greg Martini and Frank Sexton, and RCCG president-elect Kelly Garces. This is a fund aiser for both groups and Rotary’s money will benefit the club’s International Committee programs chaired by Garces.

Until next time, keep making each day count.