Men On Boats now playing

Main Street Players presents the fourth show of their 2019 season, Men On Boats by Jaclyn Backhaus. Ten explorers. Four boats.
One Grand Canyon. Men On Boats is the true(ish) history of an 1869 expedition, when a one-armed captain and a crew of insane yet loyal volunteers set out to chart the course of the Colorado River. The show is directed by Danny Nieves, and the production manager is Patty Fernandez.
The cast is as follows:
Amy Lee Gonzalez: John Wesley POWELL
Lorena Estevez: William DUNN
Laura Ricks: John Colton SUMNER
Lucy Nunez: OLD SHADY
Krystal Millie Valdez: BRADLEY
Trittney Huzzie: O.G. Howland / TSAUWIAT
Erin Willbanks: SENECA Howland / THE BISHOP
Therese Callison: Frank GOODMAN / MR. ASA
Natalie Batista: HALL
Mariana Gonzalez: HAWKINS
Men On Boats runs July 19 – August 11. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for students, seniors, (65+) and military personnel. Theatre League/Industry $20 with I.D. at the door only. Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.mainstreetplayers.com, or at the door 60 minutes prior to show time.
Main Street Playhouse
6766 Main Street
Miami Lakes, FL 33014
305-558-3737
