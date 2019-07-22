Men On Boats now playing

Main Street Players presents the fourth show of their 2019 season, Men On Boats by Jaclyn Backhaus. Ten explorers. Four boats.

One Grand Canyon. Men On Boats is the true(ish) history of an 1869 expedition, when a one-armed captain and a crew of insane yet loyal volunteers set out to chart the course of the Colorado River. The show is directed by Danny Nieves, and the production manager is Patty Fernandez.

The cast is as follows:

Amy Lee Gonzalez: John Wesley POWELL

Lorena Estevez: William DUNN

Laura Ricks: John Colton SUMNER

Lucy Nunez: OLD SHADY

Krystal Millie Valdez: BRADLEY

Trittney Huzzie: O.G. Howland / TSAUWIAT

Erin Willbanks: SENECA Howland / THE BISHOP

Therese Callison: Frank GOODMAN / MR. ASA

Natalie Batista: HALL

Mariana Gonzalez: HAWKINS

Men On Boats runs July 19 – August 11. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for students, seniors, (65+) and military personnel. Theatre League/Industry $20 with I.D. at the door only. Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.mainstreetplayers.com, or at the door 60 minutes prior to show time.

Main Street Playhouse

6766 Main Street

Miami Lakes, FL 33014

305-558-3737