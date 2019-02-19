Miami Palmetto Senior High’s ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’

Miami Palmetto Senior High School’s nominated smash musical “The Drowsy Chaperone” is among the Top 7 mainstage productions from the entire state of Florida selected to perform at the Florida State Thespian Festival in Tampa, March 19-24.

For the first time in decades, a Miami-Dade County Public School has been invited to perform on the stage of Morsani Hall in the David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts. Florida’s Thespian Festival is the largest in the world, with more than 10,000 students participating.

“This is an incredible honor for Miami-Dade Schools and for Miami Palmetto Senior High School,” said Robin Barson, Director and Palmetto Drama Teacher. “Our students will take the same stage where touring Broadway productions perform. In addition, this special production has received nine regional nominations for the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA).

The NHSMTA, or Jimmy Awards, are known as the high school Tony Awards, recognizing top talent and exceptional productions from around the country. At Palmetto, we are so honored to be recognized, and enormously proud of the dedication and hard work of our talented student cast and crew.”

A fundraising effort is underway to raise $30,000 to take the production to the Florida State Thespian Festival, where the students will perform for a sold-out house of 2600 fellow thespians. The production must reflect professional-quality, from lighting and sets to sound design and costumes. To support the theater troupe at Miami Palmetto Senior High School, visit www.gf.me/u/qahptg.

The National High School Musical Theater Awards, aka The Jimmy Awards, are named in honor of James M. Nederlander, legendary Broadway theatre owner and producer. Productions are reviewed by a professional panel of judges. Finalists from the regional Jimmy Awards may move on to a national competition, and often land roles on Broadway.