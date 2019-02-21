Milam’s Markets Partners with The Friendship Circle Miami

In-store activations to raise program funds for special needs children

The Friendship Circle Miami and Milam’s Markets have partnered to help raise programmatic funds for special needs children in our community.

From now until March 3, all six Milam’s Markets locations throughout South Florida will activate donation opportunities for customers at checkout with 100 percent of the proceeds benefitting The Friendship Circle Miami. In addition, all Milam’s Markets will have standing banners for The Friendship Circle Miami at each entrance, bag stuffers with information about the organization, screensavers with the Friendship Miami logo, and a table to encourage customers to register for The Friendship Circle Miami’s annual Walk-A-Thon taking place on March 10th. In fact, Milam’s has formed its own walk team for its employees.

“Soon after opening our Pinecrest store, we learned of our neighbors at the Friendship Circle and the wonderful work they are doing to help children with special needs find friendship,” said Lee Milam, Chief Sales Officer. “We come from a very large family which includes a lot of children. We have a deeply rooted concern for supporting the youth in our community and assisting in a variety of ways. We are very inspired by the work of the Friendship Circle and are excited to be partnering with them to help raise funds for their programs and facilities.”

The Friendship Circle of Miami is a non-profit, community-based organization dedicated to offering friendship and acceptance to children, teens, and young adults with special needs, regardless of their disability, while empowering teenage and young adult volunteers by building their leadership skills and fostering values of altruism and volunteerism. The Friendship Circle offers a multitude of programs that help children with special needs develop skills in areas such as art, music and sports. As well, it provides an opportunity for social connections among the participants, as well as their typical volunteer counterparts, which many of these children lack in their day-to-day routines.

“We could not be more grateful to our friends at Milam’s Markets for choosing to be a part of our mission to heighten the community’s awareness, sensitivity, and sense of responsibility to individuals with special needs,” said Nechama Harling, Friendshop Circle Miami program director.

Established in 1984, Milam’s Markets are locally owned and operated, offering a superior shopping experience to residents of Miami-Dade County. To find your local store, visit www.milamsmarkets.com/ locations.