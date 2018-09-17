‘Miracle On 136th Street’ parade at The Falls now accepting participant applications

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining and entertainment destinations, has announced that The Falls is now accepting applications to participate in the “22nd Annual Miracle on 136th Street” Holiday Parade on Saturday, November 17 beginning at 1 p.m. The parade, which will be led by a soon-to-be-announced grand marshal, offers applicants the opportunity to participate in this popular annual holiday tradition.

The Falls is seeking dynamic community groups to participate in the parade. Applicants can choose to design their own floats, decorate a vehicle, or enter a group to participate along the parade route. Dance, cheer, cultural and musical groups are all welcome to show their holiday spirit as thousands of spectators celebrate the occasion.

Corporations and small businesses are also welcome to submit a parade application. There are sponsorship packages available for companies to sponsor a float, host an activation on-mall, or a display tent.

Space is limited. The deadline to submit applications is Monday, October 15. To register, complete the online application form at www.simon.com/fallsholidayparade2018. Submitting an application form does not guarantee a spot in the parade.

For information about the parade call 305-255-4571 or visit the mall website at www.shopthefalls.com.

