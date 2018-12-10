Mojito Grill to open in Pinecrest

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Local couple brings local Cuban restaurant to the neighborhood

PINECREST, Fla. – Nov. XX, 2018 – After 20 years in South Miami, Mojito Grill will open its first storefront restaurant in Pinecrest on Monday, December 3, 2018. The new location will feature the same fast-casual Cuban comfort food as the original restaurant along with new menu items including a Mojito Lite bowl, local beer selections, and a signature Mojito Cocktail.

“I spend most of my time in Pinecrest and always crave a cafecito break,” said Owner Pierre Sierralta. “It was a real missed opportunity that North Pinecrest lacked an authentic Cuban coffee counter.”

Mojito Grill Pinecrest is owned and operated by Palmetto Bay residents Pierre and Jessica Sierralta, a couple with deep roots in the local business community, who set out to bring a fresh energy to the brand. Pierre, a longtime hospitality veteran with experience from Miami to Las Vegas, and Jessica, owner of Mermaids Swimwear Boutique in South Miami, approached Mojito Grill Owner Virginia Guanchez for the rights to open the first franchise of the restaurant they watched grow throughout the years.

“What started out as a casual conversation about one day owning our own restaurant quickly turned into a moment of significance when we realized there was a real opportunity here,” said Pierre. “We’re bringing wholesome Cuban food to the area, but we’re thinking beyond the menu, offering great service, convenience, and an inviting ambiance.”

The new restaurant, which offers both table and counter service, focuses on a modern design and fun vibe with upbeat music where diners can enjoy their morning cafecito, escape work for a casual lunch break or swing by for an easy family dinner.

“We’ve been working hard to create something special that will resonate well with residents. We can’t wait to introduce Mojito Grill Pinecrest to the area,” continued Pierre.

Mojito Grill Pinecrest is located at 9543 South Dixie Highway in the Dadeland Plaza shopping center and will be open seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.