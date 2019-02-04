Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Wins DNV GL Healthcare’s Innovation of the Year Award

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital has been awarded DNV GL Healthcare’s Innovation of the Year award for the development and implementation of an automated crash cart management solution that has dramatically enhanced patient care and efficiency at the 309-bed freestanding children’s hospital and its network of outpatient centers.

The value of checking crash carts extends beyond compliance with regulatory standards. As a healthcare organization, having life-saving equipment, medications and supplies in order and reviewed daily saves lives. This crash cart solution was born at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, through its continuous focus on leading industry innovation. This automated process was created with key stakeholders from multiple departments such as nursing, information technology, pharmacy and accreditation, in collaboration with Nesa Solutions, a leading provider of workflow automation and information management services.

The crash cart module digitalizes daily workflows and automates asset management by sending instant notifications to the responsible departments to better manage replenishment processes and promote sustainability. This solution has decreased risk while enhancing a culture of patient safety, standardization and simplification that has provided significant cost savings to the health system.

“We are honored to be recognized by DNV GL, a national accreditation body, for our digitalization efforts and commitment to patient safety,” said Jose Perdomo, Nicklaus Children’s Senior Vice President, Ethics & Compliance and Chief Privacy Officer.

“This recognition exemplifies Nicklaus Children’s Health System’s commitment to utilizing the latest in leading-edge technology to improve healthcare practices and enhance safety for those in our care.”

Neil Salem, CEO and Founder of Nesa Solutions, was pleased to have participated.

“It has been a unique opportunity to work together to develop technology with a great partner that embodies innovation within their organization,” said Salem. “These applications are just the tip of the iceberg as to the future solutions empowered by location intelligence.”

Marisol Llerena-Castro, Nicklaus Children’s Director, Accreditation & Regulatory and Safety Officer, said, “Nicklaus Children’s is proud to be accredited by DNV GL. We began our DNV GL journey in 2016 in order to raise the accreditation bar and anchor our organization to excellence for those we serve. The associated standards are consistent with Nicklaus Children’s commitment to quality, innovation and patient safety. We are honored to be the first freestanding children’s hospital in Florida to be part of the DNV GL accreditation family.”

The Healthcare Innovation of the Year award was presented at the 2018 DNV GL Healthcare Symposium: The Future of Accreditation, attended by hundreds of healthcare professionals in quality, accreditation and leadership throughout the U.S. Dr. Narendra Kini, CEO of Nicklaus Children’s Health System, accepted the award via video link. Dr. Kini has been the inspiration for the hospital’s steadfast pursuit of innovation and the latest technology to advance patient care.

To read the full case study available on the DNV GL Healthcare website visit https://www.dnvgl.us/assurance/healthcare/healthcare-publications-research-papers.html.