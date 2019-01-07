O Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou Romeo?

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Shakespeare’s tragic tale comes to the Banyan Bowl Stage

Pinecrest Gardens welcomes the New Year with a Shakespearean classic, and the production is phenomenal. In William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, a long simmering feud between two noble families disrupts the city of Verona and brings about a tragic ending for young lovers, Romeo and Juliet. Romeo and Juliet, one of the Bard’s most popular romantic tragedies, has been in continual production across the globe since its premiere. Pinecrest is proud to present Florida Shakespeare Theater’s Romeo and Juliet Friday, January 11 and Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, January 13, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Free of Charge.

Underwater HOA

You’ve seen the Elevation Drive street paintings, you’ve witnessed houses lined with underwater marker lawn signs, you’ve experienced Ice Paintings, one of the most exciting exhibits in our Hibiscus Gallery and now you’re your turn to enter the conversation. Engage with your community when you attend Xavier Cortada’s introduction to the Underwater HOA. The inaugural meeting of the Underwater Home Owners Association is on January 9, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Xavier Cortada’s studio (Whilden-Carrier Cottage). We can all make a difference and minimize the effects of climate change and sea level rise, but it takes a Village and a proactive mind set. Officers will be elected at this meeting and by-laws will be written. One vote per household.

Also at the Hibiscus Gallery

Biological Futurism by Judith Berk King

Artist meet and greet, Thursday, January 17, 2019, 7:00-10 p.m.

Exhibit runs: January 17 –February 19, 2019

JAZZ

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra returns to Pinecrest Gardens on Saturday, January 19 at 8:00 p.m. The Legend Lives On! Glenn Miller was one of the most successful of all dance bandleaders back in the Swing Era of the 1930’s and 40’s. Today, the 18 member ensemble continues to play many of the original Miller arrangements both from the civilian band and the AAFB libraries. Additionally, it also plays some more modern selections arranged and performed in the Miller style and sound. Just as it was in Glenn’s day, the Glenn Miller Orchestra today is still the most sought after big band in the world. Few tickets remain at $35 and $40, and tickets at the gate have an additional $5 sur charge.

Jazz Dinner

You do not have to have a ticket to our jazz concert to enjoy a wonderful multi-course dinner in our beautifully renovated Cypress Hall. The HARTvest Project hosts a pop up dinner each jazz night and selects celebrated chefs to prepare a delicious, gourmet meal. The dinner is $30 plus tax (it includes tip) and prepaid reservations are mandatory. For further information and to make your prepaid reservations phone 305-988-5089.

ART AND THE ENVIRONMENT collide at our Fifth Annual Pinecrest Gardens Environmental Art Contest “Florida is…Endangered Species” with the Artist Reception and award presentation happening Thursday, January 24 at 7:00 p.m. A special thank you to the Corradino Group for their generous sponsorship of all cash awards.

Also at the Gardens…

Little Lizards

Wednesday Afternoons 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Price: Free with $5 Park Admission

Ages 3 to 10 Years

Join us every Wednesday Afternoon at the picnic areas near the playground for our Little Lizards Program. This drop-in, informal program will feature new activities every week relating to a monthly theme. Lizards will read, explore, create, and imagine while learning about the wonders of nature. No prior registration necessary. Weather permitting. January curriculum is “Florida is Nature” South Florida is home to many sub-tropical species. Learn what makes our state so unique, and be a part of our garden wide Florida is Nature participatory art project. The month we will draw, photograph, and become Florida Naturalists.

ADULT EDUCATION-HORTICULTURE WORKSHIP

GROWING EDIBLES SERIES

Saturday, January 12, 10:30 a.m.

Warm-Season and Tropical Edibles: This class will focus on continuation of growing as the seasons change from winter to spring. Learn how to keep your harvest bountiful by extending the variety of vegetables to grow in your garden. Don’t let the heat and rain slow you down! Students will receive seeds as well as tips and tricks to grow delicious warm-season edibles! Fee: $20 (that includes all materials).

HARTVEST COFFEE AND COLLECTABLES is open every day from 8:30-5:00 p.m. featuring delicious Juan Valdez coffee, specialty coffee drinks and smoothies, delicious sweet and savory treats and even their signature hot cocoa. Select the perfect gift for yourself or someone special from their carefully curated glass cabinets of collectables created by local and international artists and artisans.