Pahl Physical Therapy celebrates the opening of their relocated office

What was old is new again. Pahl Physical Therapy celebrates the opening of their re-located, well known South Miami physical therapy office.

Thirty-Four years ago Craig Pahl, PT, MHS began practicing physical therapy in South Miami. A graduate of the University of Miami Physical Therapy program, and former adjunct instructor for the department, he soon gained popularity in the treatment of orthopedic patients in the community.

Pahl Physical Therapy and Pilates, P.A. now enjoys the addition of Craig’s son Nathan Pahl, DPT, also a graduate of the University of Miami Physical Therapy program. Together, the therapists are committed to provide caring, effective, and personalized treatment as they have in the past.

Now relocated at 8267 South Dixie Highway, the modern, newly renovated office provides first floor convenience and easy access for all patients. They provide extended office hours from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., and Sunday’s upon request. They differ from other facilities in that every treatment is provided by a licensed physical therapy (not assistants or aides). Please call them with any additional questions at 305-665-7848. (Se habla Espanol.)