Palmer Trinity School Theater Department presents local spin on a campy classic, “Hairspray JR”

Palmer Trinity School Theatre Department’s presentation of “Hairspray JR” opened Thursday night to rave reviews, with a second performance set for Friday night at 7 p.m. at the South Dade Cultural Center.

The 1950s are over and change is coming to Baltimore! You can’t stop the beat of this BIG and BOLD musical about one plus-sized girl’s inspiring dream to dance, fall in love and take a stand to integrate American television, all while not dentin’ her ‘do! The winner of eight Tony Awards and a recent made for TV movie hit, this 70-minute version is a family-friendly musical loaded with laughter, dazzling dance numbers, and popular toe-tapping tunes.

Join the cast and crew of 50 students and faculty for a fun and lighthearted show that shines a light on the important message of desegregation and acceptance for all. *Senior (65+), Under 10, and Palmer Trinity Student discounts are available through the Box Office ONLY. Discounted tickets are not available online, and discounts will not be applied after purchase. Appropriate for all ages. All patrons entering the theater must have a ticket regardless of age. This includes infants and children. Get tickets here. Call for information 786-573-5300. The Main Stage of the South dade Cultural Arts Center is located at 10950 SW 211 St., Cutler Bay FL 33189.