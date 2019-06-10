‘Patriot Outreach’ works to help impoverished children

The drive is underway again to collect used but still usable athletic equipment, clothing and sneakers for impoverished children in the Higuey and Punte Cana areas of the Dominican Republic. It’s not too late to help.

The equipment and apparel are sorted, boxed and shipped to the country and distributed to children who need it the most.

Blake Miller, an incoming senior at the University of Miami working on his Business – Economics degree, has chaired the Patriot Outreach drive for the past seven years and coordinates the organization drive in Miami-Dade County.

“The recycled equipment and clothing gives the Dominican Republic youth an opportunity to participate in athletics, just as boys and girls do here in South Florida,” says Blake Miller. “Patriot Outreach members have been conducting the annual drive for 16 consecutive years, three times a year, and the organization has collected more than 150,000 pieces of sports equipment, uniforms, shoes and related gear.”

The collection locations will be at Suniland Park, 12855 S. Dixie Hwy., in front of the park office, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and at the Community Newspapers office, 6795 SW 62 Ave. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The drive will run from now through July 15.

For information contact Blake Miller at bmiller1024@gmail.com.