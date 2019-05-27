Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Pinecrest Boy Scout Troop 457 has 9 new Eagle Scouts

By: John David |May 27, 2019

Pinecrest Boy Scout Troop 457 has 9 new Eagle Scouts

Pictured (l-r): Brandon Philip Almond, Noah Eric Befeler, Jack N. David, Harrison P. Franz, Congresswoman Donna Shalala, Alexander Nicholas Greene, Kyle A. Greene, Paul Sigurd Hanson III, Jackson T. Margulies and Jonathan Yiu-Man Wong.

Pinecrest Boy Scout Troop 457 last month awarded the rank of Eagle Scout to nine boys at a Court of Honor ceremony at Kendall United Methodist Church. Most of the boys have been involved with Scouting for more than 10 years and were recognized for this accomplishment by Congresswoman Donna Shalala, Miami-Dade Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava, Pinecrest Mayor Joe Corradino and Palmetto Bay Mayor Karyn Cunningham, among other dignitaries. Less than two percent of high school boys in Florida become Eagle Scouts.

