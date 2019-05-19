Pinecrest Elementary 5th Graders Invade Animal Kingdom

Graduating 5th graders from Pinecrest Elementary School invaded Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park for “Expedition: Pinecrest” on Friday, May 17 (with their favorite newspaper, too!).
Pictured with Pinecrest Tribune, back row from left: Patrick Keedy Brown, Sam Althuis, Lucy Levy, Jackson Voell, Jamal Williamson. Front row left: Owen Acosta, Gavin Gonzales-Quevedo, Jonathan Matus, Eddie Gomez, Reed Gershman, Jared Olster. Teachers not pictured are Susanna Kondrat, Michelle Gutierrez, and Vanessa Bobadilla, who organized the entire trip for several hundred 5th graders.
