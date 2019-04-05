Pinecrest Elementary School Steals Show at County Youth Fair

This year, several hundred Pinecrest Elementary School entries were submitted into competitive categories by students. Scores of these entries were selected by teachers and presented for competitive judging at The Youth Fair. Dozens of awards were received by Pinecrest Elementary Students, demonstrating the artistic and creative talents of students from our community, abilities that have been expertly cultivated in the classroom by the world class faculty and staff led by Ms. Lynn Zaldua, School Principal.

Pictured is Ms. Renee Mills, Art Teacher at Pinecrest Elementary School, with Patrick Keedy Brown, 5th grade student, and his poster entry “My Favorite Fair Food”, which was later awarded first place in the Visual Art Category. Also pictured is a first place prize in the American & World History Category, for “Mayan Temple”, which was coordinated by Ms. Sandra Tamayo, Bilingual Education Teacher, at Pinecrest Elementary School.