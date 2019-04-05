Pinecrest Elementary School Steals Show at County Youth Fair

The 68th Annual Miami-Dade County Youth Fair concluded another successful run from March 14-April 7 at its longstanding Fair Expo Center location adjacent to Florida International University. Over six decades, The Youth Fair continues to be the largest such event in Florida, with nearly 500,000 annual guests enjoying over 100 pulse-pounding rides, outrageous carnival food, livestock and agriculture competitions, a full circus under a big top, ice skating shows, musical concerts, and much more. In addition to all of that, The Youth Fair exists to also showcase the artistic, academic and athletic talents of more than 63,000 public, charter, private and home school students through competition and a massive exhibition that takes up an entire conference center.
This year, several hundred Pinecrest Elementary School entries were submitted into competitive categories by students. Scores of these entries were selected by teachers and presented for competitive judging at The Youth Fair. Dozens of awards were received by Pinecrest Elementary Students, demonstrating the artistic and creative talents of students from our community, abilities that have been expertly cultivated in the classroom by the world class faculty and staff led by Ms. Lynn Zaldua, School Principal.
Pictured is Ms. Renee Mills, Art Teacher at Pinecrest Elementary School, with Patrick Keedy Brown, 5th grade student, and his poster entry “My Favorite Fair Food”, which was later awarded first place in the Visual Art Category. Also pictured is a first place prize in the American & World History Category, for “Mayan Temple”, which was coordinated by Ms. Sandra Tamayo, Bilingual Education Teacher, at Pinecrest Elementary School.
