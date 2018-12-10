Pinecrest Gardens’ Holiday Nights Of Lights

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

All the Magic of an Enchanted Forest

Just when you thought that our Holiday Nights of Lights Festival could not be any more beautiful, we added more features, more twinkle and more wow factor than ever before. From the moment you enter our dreamlike fairy-tale world, you will find yourself mesmerized by all of the magic, glitter and glow of an enchanted forest. This breathtaking wonderland will captivate the heart of every child or the child in you.

The festival runs from Friday, December 14 through Tuesday, January 1 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. each night. Tickets are only $5 and children under 2 years enter free. On opening night, December 14, we are offering a very special holiday combo package for $8. Tour the Garden between 6-7:30 and join us for our Family Movie Night “Smallfoot.” Again, the combo price for “Smallfoot,” the full feature film and the festival together is only $8. Tasty treats are available each night for purchase.

Festival Activities Include:

Mechanical Midway Rides for the Little Ones: 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. every night

Real Pony Rides: 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. every night

Santa: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. December 14 to 24

Story Time: 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. December 14 to 22 and December 26 to January 1

If you choose to join us for our Opening Night Holiday Combo, be sure to arrive no later than 6:30 to enjoy all the magic of the Gardens, Santa, mechanical and pony rides and still enter the Banyan Bowl to see the movie that starts at 7:30.

Additionally, during our Holiday Festival Celebration we have a handful of evenings where we offer a free holiday concerts with admission to the festival.

Palmetto Elementary Student Jazz Show

Saturday, December 15th at 7:00 p.m.

Greater Miami Youth Symphony

Thursday, December 20 at 7:00 p.m.

Miami Royal Ballet School

Friday, December 21 at 7:00 p.m.

FIU Chorus

Saturday, December 22 at 7:00 p.m.