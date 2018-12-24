Pinecrest Gardens installs ADA Lift that Doubles as Public Art

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Pinecrest Gardens ADA lift doubles as public art and is a significant step toward implementing a larger Pinecrest ADA Improvement Project that aims to create a state-of-the-art learning space for children with disabilities. The Village commissioned Muralist Reynaldo Glez to hand-paint the ADA lift in an effort to promote art in public places.

When visitors use the lift, not only will they see a breathtaking view of Swan Lake from the upper terrace area, but will also enjoy the detailed hand-painted art piece on the way up. Muralist Reynaldo Glez was inspired by the surrounding botanical gardens and Pinecrest Gardens’ signature hibiscus flower.