Pinecrest Gardens welcomes Dear Old Dad to a Father’s Day Feast

Every father deserves his day! And this Father’s Day we are welcoming all dads to the Gardens to have a delicious lunch in our beautiful new Cypress Hall on Sunday, June 17 from 12:30 – 3:00 p.m.

But we strongly recommend arriving early to peruse our famous Farmers Market while selecting some farm fresh tropical fruits and other produce to take home. Walk the Gardens and enjoy viewing our Stickwork sculpture by world-renowned Eco-Artist Patrick Dougherty titled, “In the Thick of It” and so much more. You can visit our newest installation from artist-in-residence, Xavier Cortada, titled Diatom Court, enjoy a stop in the Hibiscus Gallery to see the latest exhibit by Michael Gray, or just relax up on Lakeview Terrace as you take in one of the most iconic vistas in South Florida. Then it’s time to enjoy a delectable lunch in Cypress Hall featuring a man-pleasing menu we are calling Papa Gourmand…the perfect lunch for dad’s who love great art and fabulous food. Our Sunday Father’s Day Lunch, presented by HARTVEST PROJECT, is prepared by Chef Miguel Bravo-Raidi followed by an interesting talk by art historian Armando Droulers and a “Cognac and Café Gourmand.”

Father’s Day Details…

Sunday, June 17

12:30 pm-3:00 p.m.

Fee: Adults $45 / Children $20

Includes: Art talk, 3 Course Lunch, 1 Glass of Champagne, 2 Glasses of Wine, Cognac and Café Gourmand

FIRST COURSE

Mesclun Salad

Green Salad, Apples, and Nuts with Brie Cheese Dressing

MAIN COURSE

Choice of:

Chicken Tarragon Fricassee

Chicken Stew in White Wine, Vegetables, Fresh Lemon Juice and Tarragon/ White Rice with Herbs de Provence/ Ratatouille (seasonal vegetables)

Or

Beef Bourguignon

Beef braised Stew in Red Wine, Fresh Herbs and Mushrooms / White Rice with Herbs de Provence/

Ratatouille (seasonal vegetables)

DESSERT

Choice of:

Berries Sorbet with Fresh Blueberries

Or

Vanilla Ice Cream with Chocolate Syrup and Whipped Cream

Bread and Butter / Water / Lemonade

Drinks include 1 glass of champagne and 2 glasses of wine (served with Lunch)

Cognac and Café Gourmand (tasting of 2 cognacs, 1 Espresso and Sweet Petit-Fours)

CHILDREN’S MENU (under 16)

$20

Main Course

Chicken Tarragon Fricassee

Chicken Stew in White Wine, Vegetables, Fresh Lemon Juice and Tarragon/ White Rice with Herbs de Provence/ Ratatouille (seasonal vegetables)

Dessert

Choice of:

Berries Sorbet with Fresh Blueberries

Or

Vanilla Ice Cream with Chocolate Syrup and Whipped Cream

Bread and Butter / Water / Lemonade

Please reserve at: www.hartvestproject.com/ Click on: Book Events / Papa Gourmand

Seating is limited, and advanced reservations are mandatory. The deadline for your reservation is Tuesday, June 12. For additional information call: 305-988-5089.

PINECREST GARDENS SUMMER VOLUNTEERS:

We are always looking for garden-loving volunteers who are willing to weed, remove light debris and other garden work during these summer months. Our requirements are you must be over 16 years of age, be able to work outside for extended periods of time, and do basic physical garden work. For further information speak with our Horticulturist, Harvey Bernstein at 305-669-6990, Monday-Fridays, 9-4:00 p.m.