Pinecrest Garden’s White Elephant Sale

The Pinecrest Garden Club’s White Elephant Sale on March 3rd broke all previous club records for the amount of money raised- almost $3000. The sale, held at Pinecrest Gardens, was open from 9 to 2; the items sold included books, artwork, housewares and jewelry. Shoppers hungry for bargains found great deals.

Chairs for the event were Cynthia Callejas Baldinger, Eilene Huber, Anne Joffre Evans and Gina Guilford, with tremendous support and involvement from Pinecrest Garden Club Co-Presidents Christian Armstrong and Cecilia Prahl.

The Pinecrest Garden Club White Elephant Sale is held every two years and is the biggest fundraiser for the Pinecrest Garden Club. Monies raised go to support club activities and community donations. Anyone interested in joining the Pinecrest Garden Club, please contact Eilene Huber at Pinecrestgardenclub@hotmail.com.