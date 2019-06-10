Pinecrest Patriots Alumni in the news

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Freshman shortstop Jonathan Barditch (Miami, FL / Belen Jesuit Prep) was selected to the MAAC All-Tournament Team for his performance at the 2019 Championship. Barditch hit a team-leading .533 (8-for-15) with three multi-hit performances, two runs and a RBI while reaching safely at least twice in all four Jasper games. Additionally, he was flawless in the field in registering a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.