Pinecrest Water Vote – Easy Mail In Ballot

Exercise Your Right to Vote

The Pinecrest Village Council has authorized a referendum be held during the first three weeks of March, 2019. The referendum will ask Pinecrest to vote FOR or AGAINST the issuance $15,000,000 in Ad Velorem bonds to pay for water line extensions to give 739 residential property owners access to County water that are currently on well water. If approved, the Village will levy a property tax increase of .23 mills for all Pinecrest property owners payable over a 20-year period including interest not exceeding the maximum allowable by law. A vote For Bonds is a vote for a tax increase and a vote Against Bonds is a vote against a tax increase.

This is a Special Election and will be one of the easiest for voters. The Elections Department will mail the ballot directly to each Village registered voter and the ballot will only have one question. To cast a ballot, the voter needs to:

Open the ballot and follow the included instructions. Mark the oval spot on the ballot with a black or blue pen and put it back in the stamped, self-addressed envelope. Then sign the outside of the envelope, add your residential address, and drop it in the mail or take it to the County Elections Department at 2700 NW 87 th Ave, Miami, FL 33172 The ballot must be returned before 7:00 pm on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 for the vote to count. Results are expected to be made public later that evening.

The ballot will read as follows:

Bond Referendum

Shall the Village of Pinecrest, issue limited ad valorem tax bonds not exceeding $15,000,000, maturing within twenty years from their issuance, bearing interest not exceeding the maximum allowable by law, and payable from a Village levy of 0.23 mills of ad valorem taxes in each year the bonds are outstanding to improve the public health and safety by constructing county-owned potable water and fire hydrant infrastructure for areas currently without access to those facilities?

For Bonds

Against Bonds

The ballot is controversial and has pro and con advocates. It is the voter’s responsibility to understand the question and be familiar with the issues. Florida Statute 101.031 states that each registered voter in Miami-Dade County should familiarize him or herself with the issues.

This vote will affect every property owner directly and you must know what you are voting for. You can find more information by going to the Village web site at https://www.pinecrest-fl.gov/ as well as attend one of the information sessions listed on the web page or visit the Pinecrest Municipal Center at 12645 Pinecrest Parkway. You can also read articles in local newspapers such as Miami’s Community Newspapers or go online at https://communitynewspapers.com/, go to the Facebook pages for both the Village and the Community Newspapers, speak with neighbors and friends who are knowledgeable about the subject and willing to share their thoughts and opinions and do all you can to be informed.

Ultimately, the decision will be yours. Please be sure to vote when you receive your ballot in the mail during the first week of March and return it before 7:00 pm March 26, 2019.